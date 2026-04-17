Kyle Busch Pulls the Plug on Two Historic Garage Treasures Hours Before Kansas

Kyle Busch is used to letting go on the racetrack, but letting go of two of his garage’s ‘crown jewels’ is a different kind of challenge. With a net worth of nearly $80 million as of April 2026, Busch also pays close attention to his personal garage, which features historic and classic cars from his career. However, he is set to part ways with two legendary cars from his collection before the Kansas race in the 2026 season.

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For the Barrett-Jackson auction that is taking place from April 16 to 18, Busch is putting up his 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air and 1957 Ford Thunderbird for sale. Going on sale in lots 456 and 457, these two cars are undoubtedly the crown jewels of his garage.

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While talking to Mike Joy about his cars, Busch explains why these two cars are so important and special to him. “I have got a beautiful turquoise Bel Air, a Chevy Bel Air that we are getting rid of. It’s been really neat for our family because we announced both of the births of our kids in each of the cars. And so, that was really fun, and the kids have gone for rides in these cars around.

“And it’s always been fun to just kind of have these cool cars around our collection over the years. But it’s time the collection’s grown a little bit that we need a little bit of free space. So, these are ready for the block. So coming back to Barrett Jackson to see how they do today.”

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Busch is planning to upgrade his garage by getting rid of these legendary cars. But they have already served their purpose in his family. Both cars were driven by Busch and his wife. Not only that, they are also modded with painstaking attention to detail in order to bring out the best of these classics.

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“I bought the ’57 T-bird as a surprise for the wife, and so it’s pink. She always told me, she was like, ‘ I want a pink car, you know.’ And you know, my dad and I were up at Barrett-Jackson, and we looked it up and down; it’s a numbers-matching car, a beautiful piece, and I was like, ‘You know what? that will look really really cool.’

“So we got it, gave it to Samantha, and she’s driven it around town a few times, probably, I don’t know, a thousand miles or so since we got it. But also again, we did some cool video shoots, photoshoots, and things like that for the birth of our kids with that car, you know. It still runs to this date.”

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While these cars hold a lot of emotional significance, it’s not like they are lagging behind in the automotive world. Let’s take a quick look at Busch’s two crown jewels.

Kyle Busch’s award-winning Ford and custom Bel Air

The 1957 Ford Thunderbird is a rare Dusk Rose-colored beauty from Busch’s collection. The couple has had it in their collection for nearly 12 years. It won the prestigious ‘Gold Award’ in concours judging when it was driven to the CTCI Regional Convention in San Jose. With less than 1100 miles clocked in by its 240 hp, this beauty has earned senior status among Ford Thunderbird collectors.

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The car has gone through a full restoration mod with a rebuilt engine, paint, interior, and chrome. Next in line is their custom Chevy Bel Air coupe in a turquoise/white color. The Bel Air was regularly driven by Busch and has 3,508 miles after its restoration, which gave it an LS1 V-8 engine mated to a 4L60E automatic transmission and a 9-inch rear end with a limited-slip differential.

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As Kyle Busch mentions, the car also features an air-ride suspension, which, in his own words, “You got that air suspension on it so you can make that thing really low and set nice and look good. Or you can raise it up in order to get through the town and then drive it the way you need to be able to drive it.”

The proceeds from the auction will also be distributed to Kyle and Samantha Busch’s Bundle of Joy fund.