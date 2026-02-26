Kyle Busch Quietly Strikes a Deal With Pacific Life to End $8.5 Million Legal Standoff

An era of lawsuits is plaguing NASCAR, although settlement is also being reached early. In October 2025, Kyle Busch filed a lawsuit of his own, while the 23XI Racing-Front Row Motorsports lawsuit was still underway. The two-time Cup Series champion directed his frustration towards an insurance company. However, barely two months after the NASCAR lawsuit’s settlement, Busch’s lawsuit is also reaching an end.

Kyle Busch comes halfway for a ‘pacific’ settlement

“According to a filing today, Kyle Busch and Pacific Life Insurance (and all parties) have agreed to a settlement in Busch’s lawsuit. They are in the process of documenting and finalizing their settlement papers,” journalist Bob Pockrass wrote on X.

Last year, Kyle Busch filed an $8.5 million lawsuit against Pacific Life Insurance Company. Both he and his wife, Samantha Busch, claimed they were sold policies under false and negligent representations as tax-free income for retirement. It included a promise of over $90 million in insurance protection for Busch. He also claimed that he lost around $10.4 million after the 6th premium notice.

In January 2026, Pacific Life requested a dismissal of the lawsuit, alleging that the couple signed multiple documents acknowledging they understood the policies. Also, claims for breach of fiduciary and negligent misrepresentation come seven years after Kyle Busch began purchasing the policies and are therefore outside the three-year statute of limitations.

But as the lawsuit reached court, however, both sides reached a middle ground for a settlement.

This comes after Kyle Busch submitted amended filings with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina. He “alleged five indexed universal life policies were sold to him and his wife without a full explanation of risk.” In a written response, Pacific Life stressed the fairness and integrity with which it has operated for nearly 160 years.

Clearly, the lawsuit has reached a place where both parties can amicably part ways. Let’s see how it unfolds.