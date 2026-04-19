Kyle Busch Receives a Soft Apology as Denny Hamlin Attempts to Squash Beef With Four Words

Kyle Busch might not have the pace right now to battle Denny Hamlin on the track. But the two were locked in a battle of words after the latter shared a strong prediction regarding Busch’s future on his Actions Detrimental podcast. There were quite a few gasps around the NASCAR fandom as Hamlin put out his opinion, but after a straightforward reply from Busch, the JGR driver seemed to be sending a subtle apology.

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“I’m rooting for him,” Hamlin said ahead of the race at the Kansas Speedway.

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Busch hasn’t had the best drive ever since he joined Richard Childress Racing. While many wait for his return to the top of the table, it is hard to say if it will happen anytime soon. This is exactly what Hamlin commented on. But when Busch was made aware of this, he wasn’t exactly satisfied with his comments, which fired up an online debate. But now, Hamlin seems to be softening his words.

“When the subject came up, I’m like, how am I going to tread this? Because I have to be honest to the people that tune in to listen, that’s why they listen,” he said. “I was teammates with Kyle Bush. And I know he taught me by far more than any teammate I ever was with. So I know what he’s capable of and I know that he’s not loving where he’s at because he’s a tough competitor. I’m rooting for him.”

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But this sounded far different from what he said on his podcast earlier. Before this, when Busch had slammed him, within hours Hamlin came on X to explain the statements he had made on his podcast:

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“Not really sure what I’m supposed to do. I host a podcast and I have to answer questions about relevant topics. Should I just say I dunno, everything seems fine to me? Not sure where he felt I “bashed”. Im walking a damn tight rope here.”

Winning was never as difficult for Kyle Busch as it has become today. He continued to be a top performer on the field. Even in 2023, right after moving to RCR, he won three races. But those are the only victory lane visits he has had with the team. Even the 2026 season started on a high note for him as he won the pole at Daytona, but lost the lead early in the race.

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With this chaotic run continuing for him, many suggest that he might have to look forward to racing in some other series. But is that really the answer?

Kyle Busch’s Cup future raises questions

It is a tough pill to swallow, but it seems quite apparent that seeing Busch battle for his third Cup title could be difficult. Even during his final years with Joe Gibbs Racing, he wasn’t in dominant shape anymore. Sure, he won races, but didn’t dominate like he used to.

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With the Chase format implemented this year onwards, it is further difficult for him to win. But will moving to another series change that for him? Considering his Truck Series runs, it might not be so hard to argue.

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He has been winning races in the series consistently over the past few years. Currently competing on a part-time basis for Spire Motorsports, he has been a dominant machine whenever he has run. This, while a little unorthodox, seems to be the right move for him.

It shouldn’t be too difficult for Spire to offer him a full-time contract in the series, and ultimately, it wouldn’t be difficult for him to clinch the title there. He has the experience of surviving against the other trucks, and his pace makes him just right for the seat. But it is quite understandable if he wants to continue racing in the Cup Series. Perhaps switching teams would be a good idea, but it is tough to say what his move in the future will be.