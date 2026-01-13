Kyle Busch Reveals Brutal Trackside Parenting Rule That Quietly Shapes His Son’s Racing Intelligence

Kyle Busch is a generational racer. Owing to his father, Tom, his professional racing career started when he was just 13 years old. However, for his son, Brexton, Kyle sped up the process. He is currently only 10, but has been racing for years now, and has also won several important races. In order to keep up the same momentum, Busch ensures certain things are in place.

Becoming a successful racer is about physical and mental endurance. It’s about accountability when one makes a mistake, and about celebrating the smallest of victories. This is certainly what Busch feels. Having been on the Cup Series field for over two decades, he can safely advocate for his son’s training, and he does so.

“Well, I mean, honestly, it wasn’t too bad. Like, we were six, we were eighth. Like, that was pretty good. We should have finished 15th, but honestly, we finished sixth. So, like, you know, we overachieved for the day,” he said on the Burn Boot Camp Podcast.

But at the same time, drivers can have bad days, and so does he. In situations like these, Kyle Busch feels it is important for Brexton to take accountability for his mistakes. He also revealed an interesting trait his son has had since his early days in racing.

Imago

“Brexton has a, I wouldn’t say he has a problem, but he grew up a lot in his racing thinking he’s perfect. And it’s the car’s fault. And I’m like, ‘No, no, no. We ain’t starting that sh*t. No way.’ So, we had to start setting some boundaries […] you need to figure out when you screwed something up, you need to be able to have self- admittance [and] accountability, right? And take ownership of that,” he added.

This happens to just one of the many pieces of advice the 40-year-old has for his son. In an interview with Jeff Gluck on The Athletic, he discussed what he wants Brexton to be.

“Race car drivers are best when they don’t think; they’re best when they just react. A couple of years ago, I had him thinking too much. I was like, ‘You have to stop thinking. You just have to do. Because if it doesn’t happen, then I’m wrong and I’m an idiot,” Busch said.

The former Joe Gibbs Racing driver also revealed the time at the Tulsa Shootout this year when Brexton only finished third and was emotionally distressed and crying. Although he had lost out to two drivers, it showcased the mentality he was developing to challenge even the strongest drivers.

Brexton Busch is a promising driver for the future

Brexton Busch doesn’t just race. He delivers. His father’s skills are visible when he pushes down the track in different series. So far, he has already run in Jr. Sprint Cars, Bandolero Cars, Outlaw Karts, and Micro Sprints. Safe to say he’s a master when it comes to dirt racing.

He won the INEX Bandolero Bandits National Championship last year, including wins at tracks like Charlotte and Nashville Fairgrounds. In 2024 alone, he had around 48 race wins from various different series and 126 top-10 finishes, all while managing his school and education.

But most of it — the victory that defines him as a racer — was his Junior Sprint A-Main victory at the 2025 Tulsa Shootout. Moreover, he could have had a chance at winning it this year, as he was leading the race on lap two. But he was overtaken by two drivers.

These stats prove that he can deliver strong results on the track. While Kyle Busch has been struggling in the Cup Series with Richard Childress Racing, his son has started to make a difference in the junior series. It could be just a few years before he gets into one of NASCAR’s premier series.