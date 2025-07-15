Ryan Blaney’s Fans Give Up on Him as Luck Fades in Cursed 2025 Season

Ryan Blaney’s stock rose to stratospheric heights when he captured the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series title and notched 14 career Cup victories behind the wheel of the No. 12 Team Penske Ford. Yet peaks can follow perils. In 20 races this season, Blaney has already suffered seven DNFs, a rate that would have sunk many a championship bid. But NASCAR history shows that a champion can emerge from any situation.

Alan Kulwicki’s 1992 championship run offers a striking parallel. Despite suffering eight DNFs in a 29-race schedule, he leveraged six top-5s and 22 top-10s to outlast the field and claim the Winston Cup. Alan’s grit and ability to capitalize on others’ misfortune proved that a season dotted with poor finishes can still end in glory. And who can forget his move to lead one more lap than Bill Elliott in the last race of the season at Atlanta?

However, Kulwicki was always an underdog, but Ryan Blaney’s 2024 resume underlines his elite status: three wins, 12 top‑fives, and 18 top‑10s, earning runner‑up in the standings. Fast-forward to mid-2025, and the narrative has flipped. His victory at Nashville Superspeedway was vital, but besides that, he has amassed just eight top 10s and posts an 18.4 average finish, placing him 7th in points despite undeniable speed. Those numbers underscore a troubling disconnect between raw pace and finishing position.

Then came Sonoma Raceway on July 13, 2025. A weekend that crystallized his trials. On Lap 61, Blaney and Chris Buescher tangled in Turn 1 when Buescher’s Ford overran the corner. Sending both cars into the runoff area and dropping Blaney to the rear of the field. “Thanks a f—– lot, d—-head,” Blaney said on his radio. Still undeterred, Blaney climbed back toward contention only to be clipped by Kyle Busch in Turn 3 moments later. Spinning the No. 12 into the vineyard dirt and capping the day with a 36th-place finish while Busch recovered to 10th.

Ryan Blaney let it rip on the radio. “Do the spotters not talk to the f—– drivers when there’s a f—- Lucky Dog!? Holy s—, Kyle!” You can feel the exasperation. Busch owned up later, saying, “I didn’t see him—my bad,” calling it a spotter mix-up. The aftermath? Blaney’s P36 was his seventh DNF of the year, tanking his playoff chances. The “lucky dog” rule, instituted in 2003 to prevent dangerous sprints back to the line. It grants the first lapped car a lap back under caution. Ideally, it’s a lifeline; in Blaney’s case, it became yet another twist of bad luck.

Fans couldn’t look away. A Reddit post titled “Ryan Blaney’s Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very Bad Visit to Sonoma” blew up, racking up comments faster than Blaney lost positions. What are they saying about it? Let’s break it down.

Fans’ frustration, humor, and a flicker of hope

“I mean, he did win a championship and drives a Penske car. He has had luck in the past. Just not this year.” This fan’s got a point. Blaney’s 2023 crown and Penske pedigree set a high bar. He’s banked three wins in a season before, but 2025’s lone victory at Nashville feels like a distant memory with four DNFs piling up. It’s a classic case of “What have you done for me lately?”

“Just another extremely frustrating race as a 12 fan. Top 5 speed again, at a road course no less, and another bad finish by no fault of the team. I keep thinking his luck will turn, but every week there’s another strange new way to get s—-. The Larson not holding the brake was just mind-boggling to me and really was the cherry on top of the s— Sunday.” Sitting in the top 5 during Stage 2, Blaney was poised for a solid finish to a tough race, but fate was not on his side, as he just kept getting caught up in other people’s mistakes.

Some fans saw the funny side of it, writing, “Hitting a car while getting the wave around as the lucky dog is peak Ryan Blaney luck 😂😂.” The free pass is supposed to be a lifeline, but Blaney’s turned it into a punchline. While others didn’t see too much humor, as one added, “The most frustrating part was I don’t really expect Blaney to be competitive on road courses, but damn, he had a fast car today and was making passes to stay in the top 5 all day!” Here’s the kicker. Blaney wasn’t just hanging on at Sonoma; he was charging. Fans who figured he’d struggle on the twisty stuff got a shock seeing him dice it up, only to watch it unravel. That’s 2025 in a nutshell. Promise, then heartbreak.

“All I can say is that it’s racing. Stuff happens. As someone who roots for Blaney, it’s frustrating, but there are other seasons where luck has been on his side. Plus, it’s not all doom and gloom. He has a win, which is a lot more than some drivers can claim.” This fan’s keeping it real. Racing’s a grind. Ask Jeff Gordon about 2004, when he won four times but finished third in points. Blaney’s Nashville win keeps him ahead of winless vets like Tyler Reddick and Chris Buescher this year. There’s still a pulse here. So, where does Blaney go from here? Fans are split; some are done, others are holding out. One thing’s clear: 2025 is testing everyone’s loyalty. Do you think Ryan Blaney will bounce back in the playoffs? Let us know in the comments!