Kyle Busch’s Historic Title Chase Ignites Fan Speculation as Spire Motorsports Driver Faces Future Uncertainty

Kyle Busch’s career downfall has been a painful one to watch ever since he moved to Richard Childress Racing. There was quite a lot of hope within the team, as he expected to continue winning races, if not the Cup championship. So far, however, that dream looks distant. He even expressed an interest in making NASCAR history by competing full-time in the Truck Series, which could mean another Cup Series driver loses his full-time seat.

Kyle Busch provides clarity on his Truck Series plans

“I’m hoping a team will hire me and give me an opportunity to go race for a Truck championship.” Busch’s words echoed as he spoke to the media regarding his plans after the Cup Series.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has proven to be a strong competitor at all levels of stock car racing. Although he is going through a difficult spell with RCR right now, he has won two Cup titles in the past.

Moreover, he continues to win races regularly in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, running on a part-time basis. His runs in the Truck Series are more or less the same. In fact, he has won more races, percentage-wise, in the Truck Series than in the NOAP or the Cup Series. Just look at 2025, when Busch failed to register any Cup wins but did secure a victory in the FR8 208 Craftsman Truck Series race at Atlanta.

ADVERTISEMENT

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 12: Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing zone Jalapeno Lime Chevrolet waves to the crowd prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Daytona 500 Duel 1 on February 12, 2026 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 12 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 Duels 1 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602122550

ADVERTISEMENT

This makes it quite apparent why Busch would be the perfect fit for the Truck Series. At the same time, he will also have the chance to create NASCAR history.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, there has been no driver who has managed to win all three national championships in NASCAR. With Kyle Busch’s 2009 NOAPS title win and two Cup title wins from 2015 and 2019, this could be the perfect chance for him to mark himself in the history books. Moreover, his performance behind the wheel of the Truck is promising enough.

If he does manage to earn a full-time seat, it seems likely it will be with Spire Motorsports; after all, he has already won a Truck race for them this season. Could this also mean he moves to the team’s Cup Series operations before retiring?

ADVERTISEMENT

If that happens, it could mean very disappointing news for Daniel Suarez, as he just signed with the team this year and is already quite impressed with their operations. However, if his performances, which do not seem to be at their best right now, do not improve, this could very well happen—and fans see it coming too.

Fans see a dark future for Daniel Suarez

As mentioned, Busch is quite the asset for Spire Motorsports’ Truck Series operations, and many feel that the team should give him the full-time chance as well: “Spire Motorsports should give him some Cup, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Craftsman Truck Series, & ARCA races. Have him full time in the 7.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This would make perfect sense. By offering Busch a full-time seat in the Cup Series, they could lock him in for the future in the Truck Series. Moreover, the performance of Richard Childress’ Cup team doesn’t seem strong enough to justify him staying. After all, during his three seasons at RCR, the 40-year-old has earned three wins, 15 top-five finishes, 27 top-10 finishes, and two pole awards. If anything, he may be looking to move away from the team.

However, this would mean that Daniel Suárez, who moved to Spire from Trackhouse Racing, could lose his seat. In most races so far this season, he has found himself in the middle of the pack with little to show for it. If he does manage to improve, he might earn an extension, but fans don’t see that happening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Practice Feb 14, 2025 Daytona Beach, Florida, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez 99 during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Daytona Beach Daytona International Speedway Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xPeterxCaseyx 20250214_pjc_bc1_089

“Suarez is on a one-year deal,” read a comment.

Moreover, they also feel the same for Michael McDowell, speculating his departure from the team soon: “I don’t think a lot of people realize he’s [Suarez] on a one year dead…he also doesn’t bring any sponsorship with him other than Freeway….McDowell is also on a two-year deal, which expires this year…so there is plenty of room for KB.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mexican had signed with Spire Motorsports, replacing Justin Haley, to drive the No. 7 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series for the 2026 season. This one-year “prove it” deal has Freeway Insurance acting as the anchor sponsor. Meanwhile, McDowell signed a 2-year contract with Spire Motorsports, including a $71 signing bonus. And if rumors are to be believed, then he will be a free agent after the 2026 season.

At the same time, however, some also feel that Suarez could stick with the team for a long time, especially considering his performance at Darlington earlier, pulling in a decent top 10: “If he keeps doing what he did yesterday, he’s for multiple years. First driver in the 7 to be up towards the front on speed and stay there a good chunk of the race. I think McDowell is out next unless he does something spectacular.”

Either way, it seems to be a clear road for Kyle Busch. Moreover, there are some added benefits to it, too, as some claim it would boost the competitive level of the Truck Series:

“It would be great for the truck series as well. When the truck series was at its peak, was when retired cup guys would be there FT racing against the good truck lifers and the young hot prospects.”

Moreover, it could create a chance for Busch’s son, Brexton, to make his NASCAR debut. While he is still too young to be racing at the national level, he would be of the perfect age by the time Kyle Busch decides to hang up his Cup Series helmet and move full-time to the Truck Series.

“Now, Kyle Busch’s original plan was to share a truck with his son, Brexton. Maybe Spire could be keen on signing Brexton, too?” one fan remarked.

Although all of that sounds promising, it’s mostly speculation. Even considering that Busch does plan to run a full-time Truck Series stint in the coming years, there is no solid proof that Spire Motorsports will sign him for their Cup operations as well. Moreover, even though RCR is not exactly competitive even this season, Busch seems to be dedicated to the team and its operations.