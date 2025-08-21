Kyle Busch’s Latest ‘Team Member’ Has Fans Smiling Everywhere

Kyle Busch has never shied away from showing his personality both on and off the track, especially with his pets — whether it’s Thanksgiving or bringing them along to Phoenix. In June 2021, Kyle Busch drove his #18 Toyota Camry with a unique PEDIGREE-themed paint scheme showcasing photos of seven adoptable shelter dogs during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway. The campaign aimed to raise awareness of pet adoption and highlight animals in need of forever homes. And building on the same love for dogs, he has another update for fans.

“I’m a huge dog lover, so having PEDIGREE Foundation choose to feature shelter pets that need homes on our No.18 Camry this weekend is cool,” he had said. Fast forward to today and he has brought in another teammate for his family and, for the first time, shared it with his fans on Instagram and TikTok. Carrying the surprise for his family, he watched them embrace the puppy, which seemed to be as excited as the kids. Piper, a “double doodle” who also gathered around, was curious about the new member of the family.

The post captioned, “Meet Millie 💕 She’s already stolen our hearts… and judging by the kids’ reaction, she’s right where she belongs,” had fans flooding the comments with love and excitement. The reveal confirmed that Millie is a Miniature Australian Shepherd. Many saw the puppy as a natural extension of the family’s already busy household and wasted no time sharing their joy.

Kyle Busch’s family welcomes Millie to the pack

Millie joins a household already full of love and paws. The Busch family’s two older dogs, Piper and Miller, are staples of Samantha Busch’s social media, often seen curled up with the kids or traveling with the family. That’s why one fan immediately looked ahead to the inevitable introductions, posting, “We want to see Piper and Miller’s introduction.”

Other reactions centered on Millie’s breed, with one admirer writing, “Is Millie a mini Aussie? She’s a beauty.” The detail added to the outpouring, as Miniature Australian Shepherds are well-known for their loyal and energetic nature. The playful racing life banter was there, too. A fan teased, “Is this the thing you were talking about on your way home from Atlanta?” Another celebrated the moment like a milestone, sharing, “Congratulations on your new family member.”

And for many, the puppy’s charm needed no explanation. One summed it up simply by saying, “Stop it. She is so adorable.” The fact that Millie is going to be part of the squad during the race weekends goes without saying. Busch Nation has always been deeply invested in their driver’s journey. With Millie now in the mix, the Busch family’s pack both on and off the track just got a little bigger, and a lot cuter.