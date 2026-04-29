Kyle Busch’s New TV Commercial Lands Him in Misery With NASCAR Fans

Morgan & Morgan has never shied away from broadcasting a humorous advertisement, and when a collaboration with NASCAR’s ‘Rowdy’ Kyle Busch is in question, the creative team seems to be getting the racing metaphors just right. No matter how his performance on the track might be, Busch has managed to leave a lasting impact with this ad, but the fans have quite a mixed reaction.

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The injury law firm has signed a multi-year deal with Richard Childress Racing, and this new advertisement featuring Kyle Busch and his entire family sharing a lunch with the Morgan family is part of the firm’s “Power Move” campaign. Adding the NASCAR element to the ad, a pit crew serves the family dessert as they finish their meal in pure racing fashion, using a fuel hose to pour champagne and a wheel gun to open the wine bottle.

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This ad, which was met with humor, isn’t the first time that Busch and his family have been the face of a Morgan & Morgan ad. Back in 2025, a similar clip was released, showcasing the driver struggling to drive slowly in a school zone as he dropped his son, Brexton, off.

Morgan & Morgan first entered a partnership with Richard Childress Racing back in 2023. Ever since, their partnership has grown twofold. This 30-second promotional clip was a way to mark their fourth year in the partnership. But considering everything, including Busch’s on-track performance with the team, his recent past, and an uncertain future, many struggled to resonate with the humor intended in the ad.

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Fans relate Kyle Busch’s situation with the partnership

“Maybe it’s time for Kyle to just claim extreme mental damage at workplace & call Morgan & Morgan to get settled for life,” a fan wrote, reflecting on the issues that Busch has faced in recent seasons.

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Ever since he moved to RCR in the 2023 season, the two-time Cup Series champion has failed to repeat the success he had earlier in his career. Moreover, he hasn’t won a race ever since, and most of the struggles are linked to RCR’s overall performance on the track.

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“The first line? ‘Have you been scammed by fraudulent health insurance?’ /s,” wrote another fan.

The timing of the advertisement seemed to align well. In October 2025, Kyle Busch and his wife, Samantha Busch, filed a lawsuit against Pacific Life Insurance. They alleged that the company misled them into purchasing life insurance policies, and they had already paid over $10.4 million in premiums. The lawsuit, however, worked swiftly. It settled recently in March, just weeks after the 2026 Cup season kicked off. So, the fact that Busch’s team was now once again in a partnership with an injury law firm made it rather iconic.

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At the same time, some of the fans went into the details of the advertisement, like this one comment read: “Fun fact. That’s not champagne, they actually put high octane in that glass.”

The ‘high octane’ refers to the Sunoco Green E15 fuel that the Cup Series uses, which is rated at 98 octane.

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Imago ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 20: Kyle Busch 7 Spire Motorsports HendrickCars.com Chevrolet talks with a member of his crew during qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA CRAFTSMAN Truck Series FR8 Racing 208 on February 20, 2026 at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 20 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series FR8 Racing 208 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602206178208

Some fans, meanwhile, were still hung up on the subpar performance that Kyle Busch and the rest of the #8 team has been delivering on the track in the past seasons: “’Have you been rooting for Kyle in this mid-pack junk car? You could be entitled to compensation.’”

And others also pointed out Samantha Busch’s presence in the clip, though not in the most pleasing way, as a comment read: “I bet she’s fuming she didn’t more screen time.”

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The comments reflect the tough position that Kyle Busch is currently in with RCR. It is tough to say if he will be able to find success with the team, especially considering his performance this year so far. He could consider moving to Spire Motorsports in the future, as Dale Earnhardt Jr. suggested; however, there seems to be no indication of a move from his side.