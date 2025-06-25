Kyle Busch’s Son Brexton Issues Statement at His Dad’s Toughest Track

New Busch. New results. That’s been the storyline of the 2025 season, with Brexton Busch turning heads as he climbs the ranks, especially on the very track where his father, Kyle Busch, has often come up short. While the No. 8 driver has navigated a winless drought since his last win at Illinois in 2023, Brexton has served through the field with determination and skill, hinting he is cracking his own code on the asphalt.

Brexton’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down; he’s already collected multiple wins in the 2025 summer shootout at Charlotte, adding another one just today to his season. As the Busch name builds its legacy, the son is not just filling his dad’s shoes; he’s rewriting the story.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brexton’s domination of the Cook Out summer shootout

Last night, Brexton Busch powered to his third Cookout Summer Shootout win in just 3 weeks, backed by a dominant performance on Charlotte’s 1.5-mile oval. He took the lead on lap one and held it cleanly for all 20 laps, crossing the finish line with confidence and widening his Bandolero Bandit point advantage.

AD

Just a week ago, Brexton earned victory No. 2 by slicing through a tight field with a daring outside pass. That wind came after he opened the season strong, capturing the first event before the race was cut short by weather, each result contributing to an early-season points lead and growing buzz around his rookie campaign.

On top of his track dominance, Brexton recently shared his determination and preparation in an interview: “I’m so glad to be here right now and win… I’ve been watching all the races from last year to get it here, and we won all these races to get here, and awesome to win this race.” He’s not just competing; he’s studying the competition and mastering the track.

Meanwhile, NASCAR Cup Series veteran Kyle Busch stayed busy in the Masters Legend Division. Kyle Busch kept his hot streak alive at the 2025 Cook Out Summer Shootout at Charlotte Motor Speedway, grabbing his second straight win in the Legends Masters division on June 17. Driving the familiar No. 51 Lucas Oil Legend Car, Busch expertly worked through a physically demanding, caution-heavy race on the tight oval. The victory came just one week after a flight to the flag master class, where he led all 25 laps from the pole, securing his first win in the masters ranks in over 20 years. Fast forward to last night: Kyle Busch set a very strong qualifying time, and only time will tell if he can secure his third win of this season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FloRacing (@floracing) Expand Post

The RCR driver’s performance at Charlotte Motor Speedway has been uneven in recent years, marked by frustration and mechanical issues. During the Coca-Cola 600 in May this year, he qualified poorly, starting from the 24th after a steering pump swap, and later complained that his No. 8 Chevy was super tight and dirty air hampered his ability to race through the field, eventually settling with a P15.

Charlotte’s demanding 600-mile race has also taken its toll. In a 2017 event, Kyle battled heat exhaustion, feeling as if he had a heat stroke after 200 laps in the car, exacerbated by crash panel damage that allowed hot air and fumes into the cockpit. He required oxygen influence post-race, underscoring challenges both medical and psychological.

When asked whether he’s planning to run the entire Master Legends season for points and maybe even a championship, Kyle kept things lighthearted. In an interview last week, Kyle Busch reflected on his race, saying, ” It kind of did after week 1. You know, I was like, I gotta get back here after Mexico, you know, but I don’t wanna put that pressure on having to go raise the point, you know; that’s what the rest of these guys gotta do. And I could come out here and… So, you know, picking on the old dogs, as they say. I used to pick on the kids. So it’s just, you know, it’s cool.”

Coming back, the 40-year-old’s son has been rather incredible on the track. After all, he is guided not just by his dad but also by his uncle. Now, what’s that about?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Uncle Kurt Busch steps up behind the scenes in Brexton’s racing rise

During a recent appearance as Grand Marshal at Pocono Raceway, Kurt Busch opened up on Amazon Prime Video about his behind-the-scenes role in shaping the future of his nephew, Brexton Busch. He revealed that he frequently speaks with his brother, Kyle, about Brexton’s development and actively works to create opportunities for the younger racer, including helping line up a Legends car ride for Brexton in North Carolina during the Sonoma this weekend.

Kurt shared that his contributions go beyond racing advice. He assists with sponsorship connections, branding elements like decals, and even links with corporations that are interested in supporting Brexton’s motorsport journey. Still, Kurt emphasizes that the real management and decision-making fall under Kyle’s leadership, saying that while he is supportive when needed, Kyle has everything under control.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The 2026 Hall of Fame Inductee went on to say, “You know, whether it’s decals or sponsorship, or even a corporation. If there’s a chance to help Brexton’s career move forward, those are things that I’m doing behind the scenes. But not all that much. I mean, Kyle’s got it under control.”

That spirit of collective mentorship, from both his father and a championship-winning Uncle, has solidified Brexton’s support system as one of the strongest in the garage. And when asked about Kyle’s current cup series slump, Kurt didn’t express much concern, chalking it up to racing’s natural ups and downs. “You come back one year and you’re suddenly P20 on the board—that happens,” he said, brushing aside panic over Kyle’s ongoing winless streak. For the Busch family, the focus remains firmly on the next generation.