Kyle Busch Set to Take Up NASCAR Broadcasting Role as 5 Other Cup Names Join the List

Last year, Kyle Busch quietly reminded everyone he’s just as sharp behind a microphone as he is behind the wheel. Stepping into the booth for The CW during the Xfinity (now O’Reilly) race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Busch’s guest appearance earned surprisingly strong reviews. Now, that one-off stint is turning into something bigger. With The CW set to rotate Cup Series drivers into its broadcast lineup this summer, Busch is becoming a part of a growing list of active stars stepping into the commentary spotlight.

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Kyle Busch headlines star-studded broadcast booth…

Kyle Busch might still be grinding through a tough Cup season. But off the track, it’s another story altogether. According to a latest development, he’s quickly becoming one of the most valuable voices in the broadcast booth. And this summer, he’s right at the center of The CW’s latest move.

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The network is set to rotate active NASCAR Cup Series drivers through its O’Reilly Auto Parts Series broadcast booth, bringing a fresh, in-the-moment perspective to six races. The idea is simple: let current competitors break down the action as they see it: strategy calls, car behavior, and split-second decisions that only NASCAR drivers truly understand.

The rotation kicks off with Denny Hamlin at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 23, followed by rising star Connor Zilisch at Nashville. From there, Ross Chastain takes over at Pocono, and A. J. Allmendinger steps in at Sonoma. But one of the most anticipated appearances comes on July 11 at EchoPark Speedway.

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It’s here that Kyle Busch returns to the commentary booth. His previous stint proved he’s not just filling time but instead breaking things down in a way that resonates with both hardcore fans and casual viewers. There’s a clarity and bluntness to his analysis that mirrors his driving style, and it’s exactly what makes him stand out.

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The rotation wraps up with Bubba Wallace at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, rounding out a lineup that blends veterans with newer voices. Kyle Busch, along with Hamlin, Chastain, and Allmendinger, returns from last year’s lineup. While Zilisch and Wallace add a fresh dynamic. But make no mistake, Kyle Busch remains the headline act.

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Because while his on-track results may be under the microscope, this broadcasting role offers something different: a reminder that even in a challenging season, Kyle Busch is still one of the sharpest minds in the sport. And now, everyone gets to hear it in real time (again).

…as he returns to a track he owns

“Texas is a track where I’ve had a lot of success in the Truck Series, including a win with Spire a couple of years ago,” said Kyle Busch, and that might be the understatement of the weekend. As Busch steps back into the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway, the rest of the field knows exactly what that means. Busch’s return is a serious threat to anyone hoping to steal a win.

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The Truck Series hasn’t touched a 1.5-mile intermediate track in over 11 months, dating back to Charlotte last May. That long gap adds an extra layer of unpredictability, especially at Texas, where the layout demands precision. The transition from the flatter Turns 1 and 2 into the high-banked, fast sweeping Turns 3 and 4 creates a rhythm that’s tough to master. But if there’s anyone who doesn’t need time to adjust, it’s Kyle ‘The Rowdy’ Busch.

In the Truck Series, Kyle Busch has won six times, making those a significant part of a staggering 20 total victories at the Fort Worth track across NASCAR’s top three series. That level of dominance puts Texas right up there with Bristol Motor Speedway as one of his strongest venues.

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With last year’s winner Corey Heim not in the field, Busch enters as the most recent Texas winner among active drivers. And driving the No. 7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports, he’ll be aiming to control the race and possibly add to his winning tally here. Because whether it’s in the booth or on the track, Kyle Busch isn’t just participating right now. He’s making sure everyone feels his presence.