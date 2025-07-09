Kyle Busch Sets an Example for His Son Who “Lost His Way” as He Returns to Victory Lane in Charlotte

It’s a doubleheader of Busch bloodlines that never gets old. The Busch name lit up two tracks once, Kyle in the Summer Shootout master division, and young Brexton burning through the Bandolero ranks. Father and son shared the spotlight at Charlotte, racing the same night but in different series. Kyle was behind the wheel of the Legends car, Brexton in Bandoleros, and Chargers.

Brexton’s hot streak hit a snag in the Chargers division. Just fine dominating early races, his winning streak came to an end at around six. But as Brexton learned a tough lesson, Kyle had other plans. And by race’s end, he was cruising into victory lane like a seasoned pro.

Kyle Busch opens up about his advice to son Brexton

Kyle opened his Summer Shootout campaign with a bang, dominating round one of the Masters Division at Charlotte. He started on the pole and led flag to flag through a race peppered with caution, claiming his first win of the summer in a straightforward fashion. It was a reminder that even amidst chaos, Rowdy can maintain a flap on race night.

All the drama? It’s stated behind Kyle Busch. In the final Masters’ feature of the summer shootout at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the veteran was the picture of composure, calm, calculated, and ultimately victorious. After starting the second race from pole, thanks to his qualifying, Kyle Busch was a very happy man. Busch, speaking to Frontstretch, said, “I mean, we had the first race earlier today, I guess round six, right, we had to start in the back, I wasn’t here for qualifying or that, so thankfully the weather helped us a little bit in that favor by starting shotgun on the field, being able to get up to a third, so solid effort, just never really had the pace to run with those guys up front there in the early race, but made some good adjustments to the car.”

By round three, Kyle Busch had doubled down on dominance. He led every race once again in the Masters, steering clear of wrecks and restarts to secure his second win in just three attempts. With this, he has transformed the Summer Shootout from a fun showcase into a personal showcase of legacy-level short-track talent.

The RCR driver goes on to say, “Qualified on the pole, drew a good invert, so we were lucky we didn’t have to pass cars or get tore up in any sort of traffic and just set sail, but I looked in my mirror every once in a while, every couple laps and seen the eight car was right there, right on me, you know, couldn’t shake him, so he’s really right there.”

However, Brexton Busch’s perfect streak came to an end. In Round 5 at Charlotte, he pulled off an impressive double, winning both the Chargers and the Bandolero Bandit features, his fourth Bandit win and first legend car win, flexing serious talent in both divisions. On the other hand, Kyle’s Sea-Legacy Lucas loyal legend car held steady while others on the track tried to make moves.

When asked about coaching his son afterward, he gave advice born from his own experience. He said, “He was pretty good early and just sort of lost his way. I don’t know if it was hot, and he got tired or what was going on, but he just left the bottom open too many times and let his competition get to his inside and anytime you get anybody else that’s on your inside of a dominant race car, they get overzealous and they want to make something happen and they feel like a win is right there and contact is sometimes made, so that’s basically what happened.”

But Round 6 was a different story. Following his early successes, Brexton couldn’t keep it clean on night number 2. His Charger win streak ended, and while he did manage to claim one divisional victory, much of the event saw him mired in mid-pack traffic before climbing back to 2nd place. And London McKenzie took first. It was a familiar pattern of brilliance punctuated by growing pains, a reminder that every young phenom struggles when expectations are soaring.

Kyle Busch went on to say, “Got to work on him and his craft and running the same times and the same laps and hitting his marks all the time to make sure that, you know, he can do his job, if he was perfect doing his job, then there’s nothing to complain about, but we got a lot to work on.” However, Kyle Busch’s Masters luck seems to be working in NASCAR, too. After a very chaotic race in Chicago, Kyle Busch had a proud comeback in the slump of a season that he is experiencing right now. Even his wife, Samantha Busch, couldn’t hold back on the praise.

Samantha Busch is proud of her Rowdy

Over in Chicago at the Cup series Grant Park 165, Kyle Busch pulled off a different kind of win, away from Victory Lane, but had an execution. He overcame a self-skid on lap 25 in turn 11 and a pass-through penalty on lap 38, dropping far back to 25th position, and yet still surged to fifth place, silencing doubts.

His wife, Samantha, tipped off fans on X, saying, “P5 after a spin and penalty? That’s Rowdy!” She celebrated the awesome fight on that tricky 2.2-mile street course, her post generating major buzz amongst Stanley and fellow fans.

The recovery was textbook Busch resilience: lost positions, a bold pit call for fresh tires, and a charge through the field to crack the top five, his second of 2025, and vault into 16th in the standings, firmly in the playoff picture, with seven races left. With momentum building into events at Sonoma, Kyle’s weekend was a win for him and a win for Brexton, signaling to the family that they’re not just competing but climbing together.