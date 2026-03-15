Kyle Busch Sounds Off on NASCAR Scheduling Shake-Up as Rowdy Eyes Big in Home Race

Despite being one of the most successful drivers in the Cup Series, Kyle Busch‘s recent successes have rather come in the Truck Series, where he is regarded as one of the dominant ones. Each time Busch sits on a truck, all eyes are generally on him, but at Las Vegas, a place where he was born and grew up, it wasn’t quite the case. And for this, Busch did not hold anybody accountable but NASCAR.

Busch is unhappy with NASCAR schedule

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In a recent interview with the Cup Scene on YouTube, Busch highlighted the absence of the Truck Series at Las Vegas, a series in which he was utterly successful in the recent past. Nodding his head negatively, here’s what Busch said as he missed out on racing in front of his home crowd:

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“I don’t know what happened with all that, but obviously not having the Trucks here this weekend is a little bit of a downer. Certainly would have chosen that race to be a part of and always kind of looked forward to coming to Vegas with the trucks, and they’re just not on the schedule this year.”

Following this, the Richard Childress Racing driver said he wants to participate in the upcoming race at Charlotte. If not, he is scheduled to race eight races this season with Spire Motorsports, driving the #7 Chevrolet Silverado.

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“So weird, but I think they go to Charlotte twice now or something like that,” Busch added. “So, just whatever happens, happens. It is what it is. So, all good and we’ll get our eight races when we can get them.”

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Imago ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 21: Kyle Busch 7 Spire Motorsports HendrickCars.com Chevrolet celebrates after winning the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA CRAFTSMAN Truck Series FR8 Racing 208 on February 21, 2026 at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, GA.

Notably, Kyle Busch has been exceptionally successful in the Truck Series recently, winning in the Fr8 Racing 208 at the EchoPark Speedway on February 21. With this, he took his Truck Series win tally to 68 and continued to be the winningest driver.

In Las Vegas, Busch could have taken the opportunity to take the tally to 69, but due to NASCAR’s scheduling, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is hosting only the O’Reilly Auto Parts and the Cup Series, not the Truck Series.

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The Truck Series hosted the previous race at St. Petersburg in February and will host the next race on March 20 at Darlington. But while Busch’s Las Vegas Truck Series chance is gone, he can make amends in the Cup Series.

Kyle Busch wants to succeed at Las Vegas, takes a lesson from last year

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‘As Kyle Busch prepares to race on his home soil, he will look to obliterate the 97-race winless streak. As he gears up for the race, the RCR driver wants to take note of their 2025 Las Vegas mishap and avoid repeating it.

“Last year here, this race was really good for us. I thought we had really good speed,” Busch said ahead of the race. “I think we qualified in the top 10 (fourth in fact). We were running fourth. We had a bad pit stop, and then we had a loose wheel, lost a tire, all that sort of stuff. So it just kind of derailed after the first time we hit pit road. Can’t have all that happen. Hopefully, we can have some of the same speed that we had here and go from there.”

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Having started from fourth in the 2025 Pennzoil 400, Kyle Busch had to retire from the race after 232 laps. Busch suffered from a flat tire caused by a loose wheel and crashed into the wall. With that said, it will be interesting to see if Busch and Richard Childress Racing can manage to avoid such mishaps this time around.