Kyle Busch Sounds the Alarm on NASCAR’s Chase Return With Bold Jimmie Johnson Confession

For someone who has seen it all and done it all, Busch seems more than skeptical about the new Chase format. With the Daytona 500 just two weeks away, Rowdy isn’t sure about the purpose of the Chase format. Referencing the very reason why the Chase format was abandoned, Busch does not hesitate to talk about Jimmie Johnson’s dominant streak. And now, the 40-year-old is more than convinced that the Chase format wouldn’t change things around.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR radio, the 40-year-old was asked for his thoughts on the potential return of the Chase format. Unlike several drivers who have spoken favorably about the idea, Busch had an entirely different view.

“I thought we got away from it for a reason in the past, so I’m not real sure why we went back to it,” he said. “The reason why we sort of went away from it was obviously Jimmy Johnson’s dominance, number one, but I feel like number two is there were times where guys, like myself, who would have one bad race or two that would then knock them out of the championship, basically.”

Busch is alluding to the era from 2006-2010 when Jimmie Johnson’s five consecutive championships under the old Chase format led many to criticize the system as predictable.

From 2004 to 2013, NASCAR used the original Chase for the Championship format, a 10-race segment at the end of the season where the title was decided by cumulative points among the top qualifiers, not a single winner-take-all race.

During that period, Jimmie Johnson emerged as the most dominant driver in the Cup Series history, winning five consecutive championships from 2006 to 2010 and his 6th in 2013, all under the Chase era.

His success was so substantial that he became the defining figure of that championship system, with only a handful of drivers winning titles in that decade.

Many argued that the string of championships made the postseason feel predictable and less competitive because one team and driver were so clearly ahead of the rest of that era.

“If you’re a winner, if you’re a Hendrick car, a Gibbs car, or a Penske car, yeah, name me another team that wins races that’s outside of those guys,” Busch added.

The original Chase format (2004-2013) was a 10-race points battle, an era defined by Jimmie Johnson’s historic run of five straight titles (2006-2010). His dominance led to criticism that the format was predictable, prompting NASCAR’s eventual shift to the current elimination-style playoff in 2014.

Fast forward to today, and as NASCAR readies itself for a modified Chase format, Busch believes that nothing will change when compared to that era.

Busch has experienced success under both systems, winning two titles in the current Championship 4 era. Even so, he remains unconvinced a return to the old format is a step forward, recalling how it amplified the dominance of drivers like Jimmie Johnson rather than creating parity.

However, nothing can be done now, and as the Richard Childress Racing driver readies himself for the season, one NASCAR insider weighs in on Busch’s success this year.

Busch’s 2026 season is in serious doubt

The 40-year-old driver is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and one of the most accomplished drivers of his generation, but past titles haven’t diminished his desire to keep winning. Still, the last two and a half seasons have been tough for the veteran driver.

During that stretch, the word most often associated with his performance has been “struggle.”

Although Busch has put himself in contention multiple times, none of those chances have resulted in victory. As the 2026 season approaches, there is optimism that the trend might finally reverse.

That hope, however, was dampened by comments from long-time NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass, who said he is not convinced Busch will find Victory Lane this year.

Pockrass pointed out that he made a similar prediction last season, believing Busch would win a race, something that ultimately did not happen.

Instead, the No. 8 driver finished 21st in the final standings, following a 20th-place result the year prior. Those outcomes appear to have reshaped Pockrass’s expectations.

“Obviously, new crew chief with Jim Pohlman, where is RCR going to be? I’ll say, no [race win], this year,” Pockrass commented on the Beating and Banging podcast. “I was wrong last year. Maybe I’ll be wrong this year, but I don’t have as much faith this year as last year. I think it’s almost a little bit of rebuilding, and we’ll see how close they are.”

Beyond the upcoming season, Pockrass also suggested Busch’s long-term future with Richard Childress Racing may be uncertain. With his contract set to expire at the end of 2027, the possibility of a team change remains on the table.

“Rowdy” Nation will be watching to see if Busch can silence the doubters and find his way back to Victory Lane.