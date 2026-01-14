Kyle Busch Takes a Sly Dig at ‘Losers’ Michael Jordan & Denny Hamlin amidst NASCAR’s Lawsuit Settlement

Ever since October 2024, the NASCAR world has been divided into two parts: one supporting the governing body and the other supporting Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin. The rift came into place after the owners of 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports filed an antitrust lawsuit and alleged that NASCAR was maintaining a monopoly in contract terms and charter systems.

In December 2025, nearly a year and two months later, NASCAR settled the antitrust lawsuit with 23XI and FRM. While there was no winning party in the lawsuit, the teams achieved a key outcome, but the financial details were kept confidential. Amid this, Kyle Busch, who kept a keen eye on the lawsuit, came up with a cheeky dig and termed both parties “losing sides.”

Kyle Busch is happy to see the end of the lawsuit, but with a poke at Michael Jordan and Co.

When 23XI and FRM filed the lawsuit in the US District Court for the Western District of North Carolina, they wanted the removal of unfair monopoly and fair revenue distribution. While the exact extent of the changes post-settlement is undisclosed, there is no proof that the lawsuit was intensely effective.

As a result, it became difficult to find out who won and who did not. During a recent interview at the North Wilkesboro Speedway, Busch touched upon the recently concluded lawsuit, and according to him, both were at a loss.

Speaking about the end result, and how it will help NASCAR in general, he termed it “better for the sport.” But the Richard Childress Racing driver also had a unique take on the entire scenario. Here’s how he summed up the entire fiasco in the interview:

“Obviously, just getting through all of that as better for this sport, you know. So, there were two losing sides, and one winning side as there is in every single lawsuit, court case, and that being the plaintiff independent both lose and the attorneys win. So, obviously it is what it is, just happy to see it over with and case settled. We’ll see how things go forward.”

With that said, reports claim that the outcome of the lawsuit has been positive. For instance, the Cup Series teams (all 15) will have permanent charters from 2026, unlike the previous years.

Thanks to this, the Cup Series teams received an “evergreen” status, which will give them more stability. The framework of the competition is also set to be stronger and more stable. When it comes to the impact, experts and team investors revealed that the charter value rose remarkably.

All in all, the accurate result of the antitrust lawsuit will be visible once the season gets underway in February. While Busch had sharp words for his rivals, he showed a much softer side when the conversation turned to a more personal topic about his friendship with the late Greg Biffle.

Kyle Busch issued a touching message for the late Greg Biffle

In his latest interview, Kyle Busch took a trip down memory lane and recalled the days he spent with the late Greg Biffle. Speaking about the late NASCAR star, Busch revealed how they enjoyed time in the dunes and raced in the sand with cars.

Besides their off-track activities, the duo shared careers in the NASCAR Cup Series for 18 years, from 2004 to 2022. During this time, Biffle had on-track collisions and head-to-head duels with Busch. As Biffle passed away in December in a tragic plane accident, here’s what Busch said, remembering him:

“Myself and Greg we had a really fun relationship, it was really cool. We would go to the sand dunes and stuff like that. I mean there’s a lot of people that talk about him and the sand dunes, he had a big passion for all of that.”

“And he kind of got me hooked in it when we were doing the sand cars and the side-by-sides and stuff. So we spent a lot of time out there. Before Brexton started racing, we were out there once or twice a year, out at his compound or Ron Pratt’s compound or you know, somewhere. So, it was always really fun.”

Biffle retired from the Cup Series at the end of 2022. Following this, he mostly spent time with his family. On December 18, last year, he, along with his wife and daughter, was on the Cessna C550 Plane. Sadly, the flight crashed shortly after takeoff, taking the lives of all seven people on board.