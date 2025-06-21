Kyle Busch Takes Blunt 3-Word Shot at Dale Earnhardt Jr’s ‘Gimmick’ at Pocono

A few years ago, Dale Earnhardt Jr. surprised NASCAR fans by praising Kyle Busch. On his popular Dale Jr. Download podcast, the NASCAR Hall of Famer explained why the sport needed someone like Busch. He said Busch’s raw emotion and antics on the track added life to the show. “Whether you like Kyle Busch or not, it doesn’t really matter. If we can get that every week, it’s what we need, no matter who’s in the mix and creating that drama,” Earnhardt said. His words made headlines. Even though Kyle was a polarizing figure, Dale Jr. admired how he kept fans talking. And for a sport built on emotion, drama, and storylines, Busch’s theatrics were vital. Dale Jr. According to him, the instant reaction interviews added drama the sport sorely needed. But as fate would have it, just when Jr. was about to try something bold himself, stepping up as a crew chief at Pocono, Kyle Busch flipped the script.

In an interview, which once Dale Jr liked, Busch didn’t offer praise and didn’t even applaud the efforts put in by the JR Motorsports owner. Instead, he dropped a brutal three-word jab that shook the garage.

This weekend at Pocono, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will take on a role he’s never filled before, crew chief. After years as a driver, owner, and broadcaster, Junior is jumping into a new challenge atop the pit box for JR Motorsports’ No. 88 team. He’s calling the shots for 18-year-old Connor Zilisch in the Xfinity Series race. The move comes after crew chief Mardy Lindley was suspended for a lug nut violation at Nashville. Rather than promote someone from the bench, the team turned to the boss himself.

For the first time ever, a member of the Earnhardt family will call a race as a crew chief at NASCAR’s national level. As much as this is a move about helping the team, it’s also a moment for fans to watch a legend take on something new. Still, Kyle Busch didn’t buy into the romance of the story. He saw it through a much colder lens. “It’s all publicity, spin it however you want. He’s just going to be a warm body on the box. They’ve got enough support from the shop and enough technology these days to keep the crew chief involved,” Busch told the media in Pocono.

Busch’s skepticism might sting, but Dale Jr. himself admitted he isn’t the most qualified. “There are probably over 100 people at JR Motorsports who would have been more qualified,” he said. So why take the role? “Mardy asked me to do it, so I was like, ‘He must want me to do it.’” Junior also revealed how little influence he feels as an owner. “When you’re the owner, you don’t do anything. There’s nothing you provide during the weekend that makes or breaks the performance,” he said. In that sense, the crew-chief role offered a taste of control again, a chance to be part of the outcome.

Junior also made it clear that this wasn’t just a one-man show. “Mike Bumgarner and Patrick Martin will be the top of the pyramid in this deal,” he said. He credited the entire team for helping him feel prepared. He even went to Trackhouse Racing for pit-stop practice before race day. “That is a real job that could go bad. You don’t want to be that guy,” Earnhardt said. Clearly, this wasn’t just a publicity stunt on his end. He put in the work. But whether it was a legitimate crew chief debut or a feel-good storyline, Busch’s words made sure the debate stayed loud.

All eyes will be on young Connor Zilisch. The teenager has already proven he’s more than just a prospect. He has a win at COTA and two straight second-place finishes, including the one at Nashville that led to this crew chief change. Zilisch is fifth in the standings despite missing a race due to injury. Trackhouse and Red Bull back him and have already raced in two Cup events. This is no casual outing; he and Junior will be gunning for a win. And if they get it, Junior will enter elite company as a winner in three roles: driver, owner, and crew chief.

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch himself dismissed any dream of his taking the crew chief role. “No. I’ve already crew chief enough with a 10-year-old driver, and that’s headache enough,” Busch said. Notably, his son, Brexton Busch, is making waves at the age of 10. He recently made his debut in Late Models and won a race in recent outings. Busch sees Brexton’s future in NASCAR in the next few years, and the father-son duo is working hard for it.

Kurt opens up about Kyle’s struggles!

Kurt Busch returned to Pocono this weekend, not as a driver, but as the grand marshal. It’s a bittersweet return; this track ended his driving career after a crash. Now, he’s watching from the sidelines, but still deeply invested, especially in his younger brother Kyle’s journey. Kurt joined Amazon Prime Video’s coverage and spoke candidly about Kyle’s recent struggles. “Yeah, I’m seeing the slump from the No. 8 car and the No. 3 car this year, but those things happen. I mean, you’re on top of your game one year, you come back to the track next year, and you’re like, ‘Why am I P20 on the board. It happens,” Kurt said.

Kyle Busch hasn’t won a race since June 2023. His RCR car hasn’t looked competitive in months. Despite flashes, like at COTA or last year’s near-miss at Daytona, he hasn’t closed the deal. Yet Kurt doesn’t doubt his brother’s ability. He still believes Kyle has the fire and the tools to win. Beyond racing, Kurt has also been helping behind the scenes, especially with Kyle’s son, Brexton. “If there’s a chance to help Brexton’s career move forward, those are things that I’m doing behind the scenes. But not all that much. I mean, Kyle’s got it under control,” he shared.

Kurt’s words reflected both support and honesty. There’s no sugar-coating Kyle’s current slump. But there’s also no giving up. Maybe Pocono, with family watching and critics talking, is where Kyle Busch turns things around. He recently signed a contract extension with Richard Childress Racing and said that he wants to win more for himself and for the team. In Mexico City also he was also looking fast until he failed to control the car in the rain and had a DNF. He is more than 50 points behind the playoffs cut-off, and he soon needs a win to keep his hopes alive.