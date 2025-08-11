Kyle Busch Vents His Anger Against Controversial Driver as Winless Streak Continues

Kyle Busch arrived at Watkins Glen International with high hopes and the pace to contend, starting the NASCAR Cup Series race from an advantageous fifth position. The two-time champion showed solid speed early, keeping his No. 8 Chevrolet in the mix as strategies unfolded and the field jostled for position. Busch looked like a strong contender for the win.

But as the laps wound down, the tone of his afternoon began to shift. In a race filled with tight battles and bold moves, one pivotal moment would change the trajectory of his run, leaving Kyle visibly frustrated and his team scrambling to salvage the day. What unfolded next turned his potential shot at victory into a story of lost opportunity and lingering irritation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kyle Busch fumes over car trouble after clash with Trackhouse rival

Kyle Busch’s 2025 Watkins Glen race began with promise as he rolled off from the fifth position, putting himself in strong early contention. Through the opening stages, Kyle maintained a spot near the front with strategy, and an incident soon complicated his day. On lap 36, while running in fifth, he made a scheduled pit stop but slid long in his stall, costing him valuable time with a delay exceeding 14 seconds. Not long after, on lap 45, Busch found himself in a tense moment when contact from behind in Turn 7 knocked him sideways while battling near 12th place.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

From that point, Kyle’s track position continued to fluctuate as strategy played out. He returned to Pitt road on lap 55 along with William Byron, Bubba Wallace, and Todd Gilliland as teams prepared for the final run to the finish. However, the earlier delay in the pits and the mid-race contact left him unable to regain lost ground. After finishing inside the top five, Kyle ultimately crossed the line in 22nd place, a disappointing result considering his strong starting position and early pace.

It all took one incident on lap 45 to change Kyle Busch’s fate. He was enjoying a strong run in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International until the incident with Denny Hamlin cost him valuable track position. The trouble unfolded in Turn 7, when Ross Chastain tried to force a three-wide move, a gamble that didn’t pan out.

Chastain’s nudge to Denny Hamlin sent the No. 11 car into Busch, knocking the No. 8 Chevrolet sideways. Busch managed to save the car and continue, but the damage to his race had been done. Moments later, his team checked in to see if they could help, prompting Busch to furiously reply, “Not racing with d——- would certainly help,” as reported by Lee Spencer of Catchfence.



Kyle Busch also hinted at a mechanical issue, telling his crew that while the steering was okay, “Yeah, but something f—– up, it doesn’t turn to the left.” The No. 8 team placed the blame squarely on Chastain, who had already been involved in multiple contacts that afternoon. Busch’s team assured him, saying, “That wasn’t your fault. The 1 divebombed into the 11 and hit him in the right rear and got into you.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, amid all this chaos, Denny Hamlin revealed why he was the best driver, and the fans weren’t having it. Ross Chastain emerged as Busch’s primary antagonist in this particular race. However, Chastain crossed the line unscathed with a top 10 result but still entered the weekend disappointed by his team.

Ross Chastain reveals why his team needs to improve

Ross Chastain, driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing, delivered a candid assessment of the team’s recent performance while reflecting on his own form in the NASCAR Cup Series. His remarks followed a stretch of mixed results in high-profile races, including outings at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Watkins Glen International, underscoring the challenge for the driver and team.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Chastain’s weekend at Watkins Glen began on a high note with a strong fourth-place qualifying effort, a welcome boost after several underwhelming runs as he rounded off the 10th place. He contrasted that with one of his season highlights, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte in May, where he stormed from the back of the field to victory. He said, “The high spot of the 600 is an incredible feat of what we were able to do that whole weekend. Be fast on Saturday—I know we crashed, but I will take some speed if it is at some risk, and it just hasn’t been that way. There has been some risk, but we’ve been slow. Not much different than before the 600.”

The numbers reflect his point. Over the last 10 races, Chastain has recorded just two top 10 finishes. That inconsistency has kept him from building sustained momentum in the standings, where he currently sits at 14 with 571 points. While his face at Watkins Glen hinted at potential, recent results have made it clear that there is work to be done. With the playoff looming, Ross’s update highlights the urgency for improvement at Track House Racing. Both driver and team face hurdles, from finding speed and qualifying to delivering consistent race day execution. The coming two weeks will test their ability to rebound as fans watch closely to see if Chastain can rediscover the form that made him a threat earlier in the season.