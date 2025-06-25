Kyle Busch Warns Son Brexton With 6-Word Message as He Powers His Racing Push

The Busch family knows a thing or two about speed. From Kurt to Kyle, and now young Brexton, racing practically runs in their bloodstreams. Whether it’s in a Cup car or a Bandolero, if a Busch is on the track, you can bet they’re chasing a checkered flag. And while Kyle Busch has earned his stripes as a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, the proud dad is now splitting time between his own fun behind the wheel and helping Brexton carve his path in grassroots racing.

But make no mistake! This isn’t just about weekend bonding. There’s a competitive fire still burning in Kyle, and it’s clear that racing with Brexton isn’t just about being supportive. It’s about setting the bar high. In fact, Kyle recently dropped a six-word message that perfectly sums up the playful-yet-driven vibe between father and son as they race through a summer packed with wins, wrenches, and a lot of legacies.

Kyle Busch sets the bar for Brexton’s racing summer

Kyle Busch is no stranger to victory lane. But these days, he’s just as excited watching his son Brexton chase trophies as he is collecting his own. While many expected the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion to slow down and play mentor full time, Kyle isn’t exactly sitting on the sidelines. He’s back behind the wheel himself, racing in the Summer Shootout Legends series at Charlotte Motor Speedway right alongside Brexton, who’s competing in the Bandolero division.

“I haven’t done this for 20 years,” Kyle Busch said, referring to racing in Legends cars. However, that didn’t stop him from winning the Cook Out Summer Shootout in the American Rebel Ale Masters Division. He led from start to finish despite multiple cautions and secured his third win of the season. However, another reason why Kyle is focusing on grassroots racing is so that he can get a chance to help his son, Brexton.

“I’m throwing at the race car each time I hit the racetrack to learn and understand what I can do to kind of help him and be faster with him,” Kyle Busch explained. He is hands-on when he can be and always laser-focused on giving his son every edge. And yet, Kyle still expects Brexton to hold his own in the win column. “He’s got three wins in the Bando,” Kyle noted. “I’ve already taken one week off, and I’m actually gonna take next week off as well too. So… he better be ahead of me. He better win more for sure.”

Brexton lived up to his father’s expectations as he also triumphed in the Bandolero Bandits, making it a family double in Victory Lane at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Moreover, he has won over 48 races, earned 107 top-5 finishes, and claimed prestigious titles, including the Tulsa Shootout Jr. Sprint Championship and INEX Citrus County Winter Nationals Bandit Champion.

But the playful jab by Kyle speaks volumes. Kyle isn’t just guiding his son; he’s pushing him. Because in the Busch household, being good isn’t enough. You’ve got to be great. And maybe even better than Dad. Going by Brexton’s performances, he is very well on the path to do so. We might just be witnessing the rise of NASCAR’s next generational superstar.

How Kurt Busch is fueling the next generation of the Busch racing dynasty

As Kyle Busch continues to navigate a challenging NASCAR season, his brother Kurt Busch is stepping up as a vital mentor for Brexton Busch. Kurt’s behind-the-scenes involvement in Brexton’s racing career is shaping the young driver’s path. The 2004 Cup Series champion is actively working to secure opportunities and sponsorships for his nephew.

“All the time. I mean, this past week, there was a Legends car opportunity for my nephew, his son, Brexton, to race in Northern California, when they’re out there at the Sonoma track. So, I was trying to help line that up for them,” Kurt Busch shared during a recent appearance as grand marshal at Pocono Raceway.

Kurt’s mentorship extends beyond logistics and race opportunities. He is also instrumental in helping Brexton land sponsorships and corporate support. The older of the Busch brothers is ensuring the young racer has the resources and backing needed to succeed at every level. “You know, whether it’s decals or sponsorship, or even a corporation. If there’s a chance to help Brexton’s career move forward, those are things that I’m doing behind the scenes,” Kurt explained.

At the same time, he is quick to acknowledge that Kyle remains the primary guide for Brexton. “But not all that much. I mean, Kyle’s got it under control,” Kurt added. It, nonetheless, highlights the collaborative and supportive dynamic within the Busch family.

Backed by the resources of RCR and KBM, as well as expert guidance from both his father and uncle, Brexton is well-positioned to continue the family’s winning tradition. And with Kurt’s mentorship and Kyle’s leadership, Brexton is not just racing for himself. In fact, he’s carrying forward a legacy built on excellence, determination, and family unity.