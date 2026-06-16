Kyle Busch Will Details Revealed As Family Rejects Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Kyle Busch’s passing was as shocking as it could have been. Richard Childress Racing planned to extend his contract and keep him for the coming years as the team developed further, but everything came to a sudden, unexplained stop. And now, after many seemed to be overcoming the grief, personal details of his, including his will, have been revealed.

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Samantha Busch will receive all of his tangible personal property, including his belongings, automobiles, collectibles, personal artifacts, etc., as his will revealed, as per the TMZ report. The couple got married on New Year’s Eve in 2010, just a little over three years after meeting each other. Kyle met Samantha during a promotional event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2007.

As per US Weekly, further in his will, Kyle Busch asked for all of his “debts, healthcare expenses, funeral expenses, and the administration expenses” of his estate to be paid out by his residuary estate, handled by the executor. The executor will also manage Kyle’s investments, sale or other disposition of property, management of property, business interests, borrowing or lending money, and more.

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Clifton Homesley has been announced as the executor of his will. Furthermore, his family will not be filing a wrongful death lawsuit. The discussion of wrongful death came into play when Dr. Jesse Morse wrote on X that Busch’s death was preventable.

“Hindsight is 2020, but ideally when he was calling for help and a ‘shot’ from his doctor two weeks ago,” Morse wrote. “The proper protocol would’ve been to have him admitted to the hospital and get IV antibiotics with proper monitoring. Based on what we have heard, this was not the case, and his medical team allowed him to maintain his strenuous activities despite this ongoing infection that eventually evolved into pneumonia.”

This has been a difficult time for the family and the NASCAR fandom. Busch passed away on May 21, 2026, from pneumonia that progressed into sepsis.

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The symptoms first showed up publicly during the race at Watkins Glen International, when he informed his team that he would need a “shot” after the race. He was reported to be suffering from a sinus infection earlier, and it was considered to be an effect of the same. Nothing major came of the situation after the race. Just a few days later, he was celebrating his son’s birthday with the family.

But soon, when he was testing at the GM Technical Center in Concord, North Carolina, the condition worsened. He reportedly became unresponsive in the driving simulator and was rushed to the hospital. He was also said to be coughing up blood earlier, according to a 911 call made from the facility. Hours later, the family tragically announced that he had passed away.

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Kyle Busch and his brother, Kurt, were technically the first generation of professional racing drivers in the family, but Kyle made sure that he wouldn’t be the last. He trained his son, Brexton Busch, to make a strong future in racing, and he seems to be on the right path as of now.

How Brexton is carrying forward Kyle Busch’s racing legacy

The 11-year-old has surprised many with his extremely competitive driving. He began racing in 2021 and managed to win 9 races within that year itself, including the Millbridge Speedway Saturday Beginner Box Stock Championship.

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Last year, running the Tulsa Shootout as many NASCAR drivers do before the season kicks off, Brexton managed to win the Tulsa Shootout Jr. Championship, earning his first Golden Driller trophy. His success didn’t surprise many.

Having been trained under Kyle Busch for the longest of time, this was expected. However, Brexton now has far more responsibilities on his shoulders than he did at the start of the season, and that is to carry forward his father’s racing legacy.

Too young for NASCAR debut, but his path is clear. Richard Childress Racing is already preparing for the same. Shortly after Kyle Busch’s death, RCR came out to announce that the #8, which he had driven since 2023 with the team, would be retired and preserved for Brexton Busch whenever he were to make his NASCAR debut.

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This little gesture meant a lot to the fans. Kyle Busch cemented his legacy in the sport through the massive success he had and the love fans shared for him. Now, that baton has been passed upon to Brexton.