Kyle Busch’s Ally Announces ARCA Shocker Amidst Cup Series Drought

While Kyle Busch fights to end a career-defining winless streak, a key member of his inner circle is about to steal the spotlight. His longtime spotter, Derek Kneeland, is set to swap the headset for a helmet as he prepares to get back behind the wheel. While it has nothing to do with Busch’s struggles, it’s still a surprising development around the No. 8 camp.

Derek Kneeland to make his ARCA East debut at Hickory

Kneeland does not stay away from racing. When he is not spotting for Busch at Richard Childress Racing, he finds enough time to pilot a Pro Late Model Series car all by himself. But now, he will step up his game at Hickory Motor Speedway.

“BIG announcement! A childhood dream to drive on the national level,” he wrote on his social media account.

This is a huge moment for Kneeland. He has spent the past years as a spotter, and to finally make his ARCA debut, stepping onto NASCAR’s national racing ladder as a driver is immense.

“As a driver, I’m not deserving of this compared to so many talented drivers, but the team appreciates me and the job I do for them, and I will give 110% effort into this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!!,” he went on to say.

While Kneeland is an experienced spotter, he also has seat time in Late Models, but making his ARCA debut marks a significant step up onto NASCAR’s national ladder.

This is not the first time someone working in a spotting role has taken the driver’s seat. Several figures within NASCAR, such as Regan Smith and T.J. Majors, have balanced responsibilities on the pit box or spotter’s stand while also pursuing racing opportunities of their own.

As for Kneeland, he will pilot the No. 28 for Pinnacle Racing Group for the Hickory race. Carson Brown is expected to take over the car for the remainder of the season, while Tristan McKee serves as the team’s full-time driver in another entry. Ultimately, Kneeland will have to return to his Cup Series duties with the No. 8 team.

Does Kyle Busch have any hope left?

Despite the high hopes fans had for his 2026 season, Busch’s struggles have continued. He clinched his first Daytona 500 pole, but fell towards the back of the field. His run at COTA showed promise, but he hasn’t clinched a single top-10 so far in the season. His tenure at RCR continues to be defined by a lack of strong performances. But is there any hope for a turnaround? That might be the case in Kyle Busch’s eyes, as he said right before the season started:

“I’ve always kinda said once you get to the Coke 600, that’s sorta where you’ll fall in the season and where your points are and where you kinda stack up. You can go about one or two places higher or lower than where you’re currently. I would say that would be a good time to start judging,” he said.

Kyle Busch talks with a member of his crew during qualifying for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series FR8 Racing 208 on February 20, 2026 at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, GA.

Admittedly, there is still time for the Coca-Cola 600, but what should the fans be expecting? Unless Richard Childress Racing has a secret weapon (which they should have used in 2024 if they do), they cannot build up from scratch. It’s evident.

The team has been struggling with the Next Gen car since 2023, when Kyle Busch began driving for them. Sure, he clinched three race wins, but what happened after that? The frowning faces in the garage speak volumes. He ended up going winless in a Cup Series season for the first time in his career. Worse, the winless streak has continued, with no signs of improvement.