Kyle Busch’s Attorney Shuts Down “False” Conspiracy Theories With Retaliation Warning

Kyle Busch’s family is mourning his untimely death. But at the same time, they have been forced to take measures to squash public conspiracy theories surrounding their family’s current insurance situation. Their attorney, Robert Rickard, had to go public on Saturday to threaten action against those spreading false claims.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Some on this platform, in the media, and elsewhere are pushing a false narrative about the Busch IUL matter,” Rikard wrote on LinkedIn. “It needs to be stopped, and those publishing false statements are on notice to correct them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This all comes from the ‘Busch IUL matter’, which was a legal fight Busch and his wife, Samantha, were involved in. In October 2025, they sued Pacific Life Insurance Company and an independent insurance agent over five IUL policies they claimed became a financial disaster. According to the lawsuit, the policies were sold as a long-term, tax-free retirement plan. The Buschs claimed they invested around $10.4 million after being told the policies would eventually pay for themselves while preserving large death benefits.

Instead, they alleged the policies lost money because of hidden fees, rising insurance costs, and massive commissions. The lawsuit claimed some commissions were more than 35% of the premiums paid. By the time the issue became public, the policies were reportedly worth less than half of what the family had invested. And after Busch’s sudden death on May 21, rumors on social media speculated that Samantha and the children were without life insurance. Rikard, however, shut that down.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Two policies had no value prior to litigation and were terminated. The remaining policies were handled responsibly. The Busch family retained an independent insurance specialist — a senior executive at a major national financial institution — who evaluated the entire portfolio and recommended a structured transition to replacement coverage that provides a substantial lifetime death benefit. The Busch family did not walk away from their coverage. They replaced it with better coverage.

“The suggestion that they were advised by anyone to abandon tens of millions in death benefit protection is a fabrication, and those repeating it know it is,” he wrote. “To continue to do so is at your own peril. These are not differences of opinion about IUL policy design or litigation strategy. These are false statements of fact about what happened.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Industry reports surrounding the case estimate the reworked policies could secure close to $100 million in long-term protection tied to estate trusts and family holdings.

The void Kyle Busch leaves behind in NASCAR

It was revealed earlier this week that Busch had been dealing with health issues for “days to weeks” leading up to the May 20 911 call, while he was working a Chevrolet simulator session in Concord ahead of the Coca-Cola 600.

ADVERTISEMENT

Severe pneumonia had rapidly developed into sepsis and sent him into hemorrhagic shock. Hours after being hospitalized, he died.

ADVERTISEMENT

This news shocked the NASCAR world to its core, with tributes pouring in from every corner of the sport. Throughout the weekend, drivers and fans honored his memory, as both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 felt (rightfully) overshadowed by the two-time Cup Series champion’s passing.

There were also immediate adjustments necessary on the business side of things. Richard Childress Racing immediately had to reorganize its Cup program. Austin Hill stepped into Busch’s ride for the Coca-Cola 600, while they also temporarily moved away from the famous No. 8 branding and ran the car as No. 33 instead. The long-term plan is to keep the No. 8 for Busch’s son, Brexton, for when he chooses to race in the series.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are problems here, though. NASCAR charters are multi-million-dollar assets that must stay active. RCR now has to balance preserving the No. 8 brand for the Busch family while also keeping the charter commercially viable for the future. Leasing options and alternate-number entries are reportedly already being discussed internally.

The impact also goes beyond the racetrack. Sponsors like Zone, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, and Lucas Oil had major campaigns built around Kyle Busch, forcing several business plans to change after his passing. Dakota Hunter, the vice president of Kyle Busch Companies, is now helping manage the transition, while legal teams work through branding, merchandise rights, and licensing tied to the “Rowdy” name.

Even the Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund is being reorganized. The charity relied heavily on Busch’s public appearances and sponsor relationships to support donations and fundraising events.

ADVERTISEMENT

But all of that can eventually be managed. What cannot be replaced is the feeling of seeing Rowdy back on the track again. That is the part the NASCAR world is still struggling to accept.