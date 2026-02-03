Kyle Busch’s Chase Criticism Sparks Brutal Fan Reality Check

The 2026 NASCAR season looks bright for many drivers, but maybe not all. Among the new elements of this year, the new championship format is dominating the conversations. A nostalgic air is hanging around the Cup Series garage, as the format is based on the ‘Chase’ system adopted from 2004 to 2014. While most racers have fuzzy memories of the older format, Kyle Busch seems to be digging up more of the questionable ones – but fans do not care.

Kyle Busch lays out his misgivings

“I thought we got away from it for a reason in the past, so I’m not really sure why we went back to it,” the two-time Cup Series champion recently told Sirius XM NASCAR Radio. “The reason why we sort of went away from it was obviously Jimmie Johnson’s dominance, number one, but I feel like number two is there were times where guys, like myself, who would have one bad race or two that would then knock him out of the championship.”

Indeed, Jimmie Johnson flourished in the ‘Chase’, clinching five consecutive championships between 2006 and 2010. The seven-time Cup Series champion’s season-long consistency was impeccable, whereas Kyle Busch came up narrowly short. For instance, in 2010, Busch entered race 33 of the season at Talladega fourth in points. But after finishing 25th at Talladega and 32nd at Texas, Rowdy was relegated to seventh, finishing eighth in points after the season finale.

Those memories are from a time when Kyle Busch was in his prime. He made the Chase five times, finishing a best of fourth in 2013. But for over two years now, a deepening winless streak has plagued the veteran even in the elimination-style playoff format, under which he won two championships in 2015 and 2018. The win-and-you’re-in system is no more, and this presents further challenges to the Richard Childress Racing No. 8 team, which finished no better than 20th in points in 2024 and 2025.

So Kyle Busch’s concerns may not just be a revival of an older format. A lot of spotlight will be on the champion to retrieve his winning streak with crew chief Jim Pohlman. But an industry expert has his doubts. “I’ll say, no [race win], this year,” Bob Pockrass said. “I was wrong last year. Maybe I’ll be wrong this year, but I don’t have as much faith this year as last year. I think it’s almost a little bit of rebuilding.”

And fans also see this murky cloud over Kyle Busch’s season.

Busch’s words find little support

Kyle Busch is on a dire streak at present. Since his New Hampshire race win in 2023, Rowdy has been on a 93-race winless streak. No amount of crew chief shuffles, racing strategy shifts, and declarations of optimism have been enough to reverse this storyline. So a fan reminded the veteran of his priority: “Come on Kyle .. put it in victory lane this year… Multiple times, let’s get it together. Stay clean on pit road, make smart passes. You’re not going to have a chance at a championship in any format if you’re not winning…”

Other fans took sly jabs at the 63-time Cup race winner. In the previous format, drivers could get away with poor results and bank on single race wins to enter the playoffs. Now, Kyle Busch cannot hope to enter the ‘Chase’ even if he wins. One fan wrote, “Probably sour grapes for wanting last year’s playoff system instead…as its probably the only shot he had to be in the championship hunt (due to his current team).” Somebody else also called Busch’s bluff. “I love Kyle but he’s only complaining because he NEEDS the win and in format.”

Nevertheless, Kyle Busch’s discontent also stems from his personal experiences. He could not finish beyond 4th in points under the past ‘Chase’ format, where off-chance poor results can axe one’s championship hopes. Somebody wrote, “Well, he won his two championships in The Playoff format, and one could argue he lost in 2008 because of The Chase format. So not to surprising he isn’t a fan of it. And he drives for RCR now, The Playoff format was a better format for them.”

Another fan figured that Kyle Busch is cultivating his ‘Rowdy’ side again. Given the overwhelming positive reactions to the new format, the veteran is standing out. “Kyle’s trying to get the fanbase to turn on him again. He needs the boos to power his ride.” Somebody else was tired of listening to Busch’s perpetual complaints. “When has Kyle Busch ever been “Happy”?”

Clearly, fans do not rhyme with Kyle Busch’s rants. As we head into the season, we can only wait and see how Busch handles the new format.