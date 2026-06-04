Kyle Busch’s Cup Succession Drama Leaves Richard Childress With Difficult Choice Over RCR Prodigy’s Future

Richard Childress Racing had to deal with more than just replacing a race slot after Kyle Busch passed away. Austin Hill took over the renumbered No. 33 Chevrolet in the immediate aftermath to keep the team going as the garage dealt with an unfathomable loss. But what began as a temporary fix is turning into a far more difficult discussion as the weeks go by and 2027 planning discreetly gets underway. Richard Childress must now make a tough decision that might influence RCR’s future.

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Richard Childress faces a replacement puzzle after Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing already understands that Kyle Busch cannot be replaced, regardless of who takes the seat in the end. Busch was more than simply one of the organization’s drivers. Despite a decline in his results, he had become the team’s benchmark since joining in 2023.

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Busch was a seasoned driver who could elevate standards. His ability to bring speed out of challenging weekends and showcase what top-level racing was brought a lot of eyes to the sport. It will be tough for Richard Childress to fill the void left by his demise. However, for his legacy to continue, racing must go on, and Childress will have to find a driver to take things forward.

So far, there isn’t a definitive answer. Despite sitting 24th in the standings this season, Austin Dillon is anticipated to return in 2027 for the same seat. He has only finished in the top 10 once this year, and with the regular season getting shorter, it seems harder to even make the Chase. For a team with RCR’s reputation and championship history, that creates pressure to strengthen the second side of the garage.

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The No. 33 enters the discussion at that point. The number has long been a part of RCR’s identity, acting as a gateway for drivers, prospects, and special initiatives that the company wants to assess at the highest level. Over the past few weeks, Austin Hill (who drives full-time in O’Reilly) has taken on responsibilities in the renumbered No. 33 and joined the long-term discussion. But, Childress might want another driver to be placed in the 33 for full-time duties with Hill continuing his charge in the O’Reilly Series.

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However, performance might not be the sole consideration for whoever takes the number 33 car. Brands like Rebel Bourbon and Zone Premium Nicotine Pouches sponsored Kyle Busch’s No. 8 program. RCR may need a driver who is at least 25 years old if comparable sponsorship from alcohol, THC, and nicotine-related partners wants to remain tied to the No. 33 in the future. This is because such businesses usually steer clear of ambassadors who seem to be underage.

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This makes the search more difficult. Noah Gragson is one name that appears subtly in the background. Given his prior affiliation with Bass Pro Shops and his Cup expertise, Gragson would be a compelling choice if Front Row Motorsports takes a different course. He currently drives the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and, at just 27 years of age, has established himself as one of NASCAR’s most prominent young drivers.

Austin Hill currently holds the part-time role. However, Richard Childress may have to make one of the most important choices of his life if he decides to make it full-time.

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The Jesse Love problem

Jesse Love would most likely already be close to the front of the queue if the seat was determined only by racing logic. Love, who is only 21 years old, has already established himself as one of NASCAR’s most promising young prospects. He drives the No. 2 Chevrolet in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, where he presently races full-time with Richard Childress Racing.

He is the reigning series champion going into 2026. With the same company, manufacturer, and development pipeline, the internal switch to Cup would be as smooth as it gets. However, there could be one unexpected obstacle in the road.

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As was previously said, Love might not suit the profile that those businesses typically favor if RCR’s next Cup participation keeps including sponsorship categories connected to alcohol, THC products, or nicotine pouches.

Ironically, NASCAR moved into a similar partnership earlier this year. Grizzly Nicotine Pouches became an Official Partner of NASCAR and all NASCAR-owned racetracks when the organization established a collaboration with the company in January. Instead of focusing on typical signage-heavy advertisements, the collaboration prioritized adult-focused fan activations and social events.

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This leads to an intriguing paradox. On the one hand, NASCAR actively targets younger fans and keeps promoting younger talents. On the other hand, some of the commercial dollars helping fund teams may naturally favor older faces. And for someone like Jesse Love, timing may end up being almost as important as talent.