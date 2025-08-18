Kyle Busch’s Daughter Dumps Chase Elliott for Her ‘New Boyfriend’

Even amid the roar of engines and the thrill of breakneck competition, little Lennix Busch has quietly become one of NASCAR’s most heartwarming stories. Nicknamed tiny peanut by her parents, her father and two-time cup champion Kyle Busch and her mother, Samantha, she has quickly become a beacon of joy for the family and fans alike.

However, in a recent development, Lennix Busch gained more attraction after declaring who her new boyfriend is. Chase Elliott seems to be old news for the toddler and now a new driver has turned her head.

Lennix Busch switched sides after SVG’s dominant Watkins Glen win

Lennix Busch is the delightful daughter of NASCAR star Kyle Busch and lifestyle blogger Samantha and was born on May 10, 2022 via surrogate. Her arrival came after a long and emotional journey, including infertility and IVF struggles that the couple have been pretty vocal about over the years and her birth was celebrated widely by fans and family alike. Lennix quickly became a fixture in the NASCAR paddock, often featured in family posts and smiling alongside her mother and her brother and Kyle’s racing prodigy, Brexton.

Before her unexpected shift of affection, Lennix captured hearts with an adorable confession of fandom for Chase Elliott. In a widely shared video last year, Samantha asked, “who’s your boyfriend?” to which Lennix immediately replied with Chase Elliott. She even planned a movie date with him to watch frozen, proudly stating that Elliott already knew it was a date.

The clip went viral, sparking fond reactions across NASCAR nation, with comments like, “Does daddy know this?” And it reminds us that even the rowdy nation couldn’t resist the charm of the Golden Boy.

Recently another charming video emerged; of the mother-daughter duo walking alongside pit road. When Samantha asked “who are you going to see?” the toddler switched alliances. Immediately replied with SVG. With mother Samantha walking alongside pit road, Shane van Gisbergen and a quick hug followed, with SVG smiling at the toddler. The Internet melted all over again.

Samantha let SVG know, “She dumped Chase Elliott, an SVG’s her boyfriend; she told everybody so…” and then, continuing to talk to SVG before turned her head to Lennix, who was bashful, she said, ” You won; you’re her new boyfriend if you didn’t know. You wanna give him hugs? Say, good luck. Are you gonna be shy? Are you good now? OK. All right.”

Meanwhile, venturing onto the track, Shane van Gisbergen made a statement. At Watkins Glen, a track that suits his road course expertise, SVG delivered a master class performance, clinching his fourth cup series of the win and an 11 second margin of victory over Christopher Bell.

His win marked his historic first; no other NASCAR series rookie has tallied four wins in a season on road courses. SVG is brilliant on asphalt, coupled with Lennix’s admiration as a perfect narrative confluence for the 2025 season. From toy declarations to affectionate high-fives, Lennix’s evolving boyfriend list has taken the NASCAR community by awe. And with Austin Dillon winning at Richmond, could it be that she changes her crush? However, her father and Dillon’s teammate, Kyle Busch, seems to be struggling this year. Unable to find pace for a win to secure a playoff spot. However, Austin has a plan.

Austin Dillon’s mission to help teammate Kyle Busch amid playoff struggles

For Austin Dillon, Richmond was only half the battle, one goal achieved, but another still looming. By winning Saturday night, Austin secured a spot in the NASCAR cup series playoff. Now, the mission shifts to supporting his teammate, Kyle Busch, as the series heads into Sunday’s regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway.

Although Kyle sits 16th in the overall points standings, his playoff position tells a different story. Without a victory this season and burdened by an 82 race streak stretching back to 2023, Busch is actually 19th in the playoff outlook. That means there is only one scenario in which the two-time champion advances: he must win a Daytona. Even a second-place finish won’t be enough.

Should Busch fall short, he would miss the playoffs for a second straight year, marking the first time in his storied career that he failed to qualify in back-to-back seasons. And Austin Dillon is now determined to help his teammate out. As he put it, “We have to help our guy out in the 8, try to support him as much as we can, get another RCR teammate in there. He’s really good at Daytona. (I have to) do what I can, maybe try to get us bonus points, stages and stuff. The focus probably goes to the 8 now.”

Busch’s history of Daytona is a mixed bag. And in 42 career starts, he has one summer race win, 9 top 5 finishes and 13 top 10s. He also finished second in last year’s summer race and in seventh place the year prior. However, inconsistency has plagued him at the 2.5 miles super speedway. And in his last 11 Daytona starts, Kyle has had 6 DNFs, five from crashes and one from engine failure, including a 34th-place crash-related exit in this year’s Daytona 500.