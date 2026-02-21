Kyle Busch’s Father Lays Bare “No Brakes” Training Program That Forged NASCAR’s Most Fearless Siblings

Legends emerge from impeccable training backgrounds. The same can be said about Kurt and Kyle Busch, the brothers who attracted both storm and success in NASCAR. Both scaled dizzying heights in the sport’s premier level, the Cup Series. But their journey to the top is even more jaw-dropping. When neither was in a position to take the wheel of a car, their father had a rigorous practice for them.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyle Busch’s rowdy instincts arose early

“For the first two years, they drove. They never touched the gas or the brake,” Tom Busch told Kyle Petty in a NASCAR Hall of Fame interview. “So when it was their turn to drive, when they finally got big enough to reach the pedals, it was like, you’d have your clipboard and your stopwatch, and they had to roll to you to talk to you. No brakes.”

This information is quite enlightening regarding Kurt and Kyle Busch‘s background. Their father, Tom Busch, initiated them into the high-octane life, soon after he and his wife Gaye shifted from the cold winters of Schaumburg, Illinois, to the desert heat of Las Vegas. Busch Senior himself raced at Craig Road Speedway, a local quarter-mile track. After Kurt and Kyle were born, they took the Big Wheels in the yard.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Petty (@kylepetty) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

And as Tom Busch told us, both of them chose to ignore the brakes. They raced in a cul-de-sac that was a road course, figure eight, and oval track all in one. “They had to roll out where I was at. If they overran it, they had to do it again. If they stopped short, they had to do it again. I wanted them to know what happens when things happen,” Busch Senior continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

This rigorous training program taught the Busch brothers the basics of racing. And as expected, Tom Busch’s tutelage led to golden results as his sons sailed into the big leagues of stock car racing. Kurt Busch landed in the Cup Series in 2000. And Kyle Busch landed in the series in 2004, the same year his brother won the championship.

The list of achievements soon after can hardly be overstated. Kurt Busch was recently inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, and Kyle Busch is still looking for a late-career surge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seeking his redemption

Kyle Busch, a 63-time Cup race winner and two-time Cup champion, has a golden resume. But today, he stands with a 94-race winless streak. This figure is like a stain on Busch’s shoulder that he is desperately trying to scrub off. In the past weekend, Busch looked solid after clinching the pole for the Daytona 500. But as chaos broke out at the 2.5-mile superspeedway, Busch dodged the multi-car crashes. He ended up 15th by the end, far from his expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevertheless, Kyle Busch is entering EchoPark Speedway, a venue where he has won 8 times, with much enthusiasm.

Driving the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, the veteran has clarified his unflinching motivation to win again. “It’s only driven by my passion for it. The monetary value of my career is irrelevant right now,” Kyle Busch said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even 7-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson believes there is still hope for Busch’s career. “At some point, it starts drying up. It did for me, and it will for others. None of us know where that is for Kyle right now until he decides to step away. But there is a moment out there for everyone where production just goes down. Whatever it is, it dries up. I hope that isn’t the case for him. He’s such a talent.”

With a big season ahead, let’s see how Kyle Busch progresses. His father’s evergreen lessons may carry him forward to his goal.