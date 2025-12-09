Kyle Busch’s Future in Limbo As Richard Childress Admits Exit Plans Amid NASCAR on Sale Rumors

Having owned and operated a NASCAR team since 1969, Richard Childress has produced some of the finest drivers in the sport’s history while clinching 6 Cup Series championships. Moreover, Childress’s team, Richard Childress Racing, currently houses Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch. However, the stellar team owner might be preparing for a major setback, as he was made to admit on Day 7 of NASCAR’s antitrust lawsuit.

Could Richard Childress give up his RCR ownership?

It is no secret that RCR has struggled for performance in recent seasons, especially in the Cup Series. Only Austin Dillon roped in a single victory in 2025, winning the Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway and defending his 2024 win. What’s more, he averted the controversy that shrouded his Richmond trophy a year before.

However, Richard Childress is himself gearing up for some controversy – not on the racetrack, but in the courtroom. With him being the primary subject of derogatory language in former NASCAR President Steve Phelps’ leaked texts, Richard Childress was called to the witness box on Day 7 of the antitrust lawsuit. During the questioning, the sport’s attorney made him admit that the team was in talks of selling an equity stake, including his 60% share.

This would be huge news regarding the lawsuit. It was NASCAR that elicited Childress’s information. And this may reveal that the sport has had some control over the teams’ operations. Furthermore, it could point towards the fact that legendary teams are finding it hard to continue operating under the current system.

Earlier Tuesday, Kyle Busch testified that he felt pressurized while signing the 2024 charter agreement, the basis of Michael Jordan’s antitrust lawsuit. He admitted that the charters added value to his team, but said the equity falls short of its financial scope if the charters were permanent.

Childress testified that he supports the charter system that was implemented in 2016 when race teams “were worth 10 cents on the dollar at most. We didn’t have nothing.” However, he also claimed that “I would not have signed those charters if I was financially able to do what I do. We are a blue-collar operation.”

The lawsuit is clearly taking a dramatic turn now. However, it could also turn out horribly for Kyle Busch, who has been struggling ever since he moved to the team.

Why would a change in management put Kyle Busch under pressure?

Kyle Busch moved to RCR beginning with the 2023 season when he delivered three strong victories. However, his Enjoy Illinois 300 win in June 2023 was the last. He hasn’t managed to win a race ever since. The 40-year-old hasn’t won a single race in the past two seasons, and his performances have been rather inconsistent.

Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series-Practice and Qualifying Sep 6, 2025 Madison, Illinois, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch 8 looks on during practice and qualifying for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Understandably, this is partially also because of the team’s performance as a whole. But Busch is a senior driver and is understood to have a direct influence on the team, owing to his bond with Childress. However, if the management were to be changed, his future could be in question.

Seemingly, Kyle Busch would lose a huge influence over the team, which could result in worse finishes in upcoming seasons. Moreover, if his performance didn’t improve, he might be pushed to sign with another team or potentially retire.

It is unclear how Busch’s future might turn out without Richard Childress. However, if the 80-year-old did sell the equity stake, RCR could lose its identity. Childress has built it over the course of close to six decades.

With Richard Childress’s assets being dissected in public, we can only wait and see what awaits the renowned Cup Series team.