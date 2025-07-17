Kyle Busch’s Partner Makes Bold Admission as Do-or-Die Situation Arises

Kyle Busch walked off the Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, July 13, after finishing a disappointing 10th place. His expression was more contemplative than triumphant. In a season filled with promise, even that result, typically respectable, says something isn’t clicking for the two-time Cup Series champion. The driver, known for his intensity and precision, seemed to carry more questions than answers as he made his way back to the trailer.

The 2025 season was meant to be a rebound for Busch. He entered it with renewed optimism, still settling into his third year with Richard Childress Racing. Early flashes of speed gave fans hope, but race after race, something kept falling short. From pit execution to outright pace, there’s been a lingering sense that the No. 8 team is missing a key piece of the puzzle. Kyle Busch’s crew chief, Randall Burnett, agrees with their tough situation but also emphasizes his driver’s unique skill set.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Randall Burnett on the luxury of having an all-rounder like Kyle Busch

The pressure is rising at Richard Childress Racing, and Busch, known for making magic with difficult equipment, is still struggling to find consistency this season. During the latest episode of the NASCAR Live podcast, veteran motorsports broadcaster Steve Post asked about the “luxury” of having a driver like Kyle Busch who can win anywhere, whether short track, road course, or speedway. The implication was clear — Busch brings proven skill, but the wins aren’t coming. Not like they should.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Randall Burnett didn’t shy away from the truth. He acknowledged Busch’s elite talent and what that means for the team’s expectations. “You don’t want to go into the weekend and think, man, I’m dreading going here… because we just don’t do good there,” he said. “It’s great having his level of experience and having a guy as talented as he is, driving your car that can bring it any given week.” This definitely helps the team’s psychology as it makes them feel confident about any condition due to Busch’s diverse range.

“So, we do our jobs and give him the things he needs, and we can execute the races and minimize some mistakes.” That comment shifts the focus back onto the team. It confirms that in order to have a legend like Busch deliver results, it’s equally important for the team to cater to their needs, which helps them perform their best.

This is where the tension builds. Busch isn’t the problem, but his frustration is real. Burnett’s remark wasn’t just insight; it was an acknowledgment of a shortfall. Kyle Busch is capable of driving nearly anything, but even the best need the right tools. As the season heads into critical races, Burnett’s comments stand out. They reflect both the internal pressure and the urgency of the situation. If RCR can’t give Busch what he needs soon, the window for success could close fast. The margin for error is gone. These races are now do-or-die.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Busch admits the car is a “new realm of confusion”

From the outside, it’s tempting to blame Kyle Busch’s results on racing luck or misfired strategies. But Busch has made it clear that the root problem lies within the team’s preparation and performance. Speaking after the Chicago Street Race on July 7th, he said, “Richard and I have had some discussions on some stuff and just trying to get better, trying to push in every area that we possibly can – body shop, chassis shop, assembly, all that stuff.” The frustration is clear. His comments point to a larger issue, one that starts long before the green flag drops. The foundation of the car, the department building it, and the process behind its development are all under review.

via Imago NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 29: Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing zone/Thorntons Chevrolet talks with members of his crew during qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Ally 400 on June 29, 2024 at Nashville SuperSpeedway in Lebanon, TN. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: JUN 29 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2406293111400

The most striking criticism came when he talked about RCR’s lack of edge in comparison to other Chevrolet teams. “It’s just the competition side, the engineering side… making sure that we’re doing all the best we can and understanding the information we have. There are other Chevy teams that are being able to do a better job than what we are with all of that.” He’s referring to the Next Gen Cup car, introduced in 2022. It features a spec chassis produced by Technique Inc., independent rear suspension, a sequential five-speed gearbox, and a symmetrical composite body, all standardized across teams. Busch’s comments suggest RCR isn’t maximizing the potential of these tools, while teams like Hendrick and Trackhouse have found an edge.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The clearest sign of Busch’s struggle is in his own words. “This is a new realm of confusion,” he admitted. For a two-time champion with decades of experience, that’s a big admission. His instincts, sharpened by years of racing high-downforce, low-power cars, are now at odds with a stiffer, more unforgiving platform. The Next Gen car lacks the nuance that Busch once exploited with ease, making it harder to predict handling or make aggressive adjustments mid-race. There’s no doubt he still has the fire and skill. But even the best drivers need a machine that responds when pushed. Busch himself has raised concerns about the car’s reliability, consistency, and race-day performance. They perfectly complement Randall Burnett’s candid podcast remarks and help paint a complete picture of RCR’s ongoing internal challenges.

Despite his talent and experience, Busch is struggling to find success with the current car setup. Both he and his crew chief, Randall Burnett, have openly admitted that improvements are needed across the board – from engineering to execution. The team knows what’s wrong, and they’re working on fixing it. But until then, consistent wins will definitely be a challenge to come by.