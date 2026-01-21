Kyle Busch’s Wife Samantha Confesses True Feelings on Her Daughter’s Racing Career in 8-Words

Samantha Busch is the only grown-up in the family who doesn’t have an exhausting racing schedule ahead of her. Both Kyle Busch and his son Brexton usually remain looped in their racing schedules. While their younger daughter, Lennix, is still too young to pursue racing, many feel that she would also follow in her father’s footsteps. But that’s the last thing mom Samantha wants for her daughter.
Of course, she is going to let Lennix do whatever she wants. But personally, however, Samantha is growing a little tired of the racing schedules her life is looped into, and wants her daughter to do something else.
Samantha Busch wants Lennix to pick a calm profession
Racing can be tough. At any given time, the drivers prepare for upcoming races and challenges. Unsurprisingly, Brexton, who is just 10-years-old, has an extremely busy schedule, as his mother said: “We are like starting to look at Brexton’s schedule and I’m like, he has a busier schedule than the Cup drivers.”
At the same time, Kyle Busch also remains looped up in the same. Apart from the Cup races, he also runs the OAP Series and Truck Series races often. When he’s not preparing for those, Busch spends his off-season running the Tulsa Shootout. The same goes for Brexton. Owing to this, Samantha wants Lennix to ease down in this.
“I want something that does not go competitive,” she said in her podcast.
In 2025 alone, B-Rex competed in over 100 feature races, ranging across the Bandolera Bandits in the regional and national divisions, Legends Car Divisions, etc. With every passing year, his participation in these races keeps increasing. He participated in around 50 races in 2023, and that number has doubled. And before Brexton makes it into NASCAR, the number is only expected to increase.
It is no surprise that after all that, Samantha prefers not to have another driver at home. However, at the end, if she wants to pursue racing after all, Samantha would let her do that.
“Obviously, we’ll let her do whatever she wants to do. But as a mom with a son who races this much, I’m like, “Dear gosh, please don’t pick a sport that is every single weekend and practice and this and that.” But if she wants to, I mean, obviously we’ll do it.”
Although Brexton has spent enough time behind the wheel, there is a lot left for him to learn, and Kyle Busch makes sure that he does it the right way.
Kyle Busch is preparing his son mentally to face challenges in racing
Despite his success in the junior series, Brexton is still very young. There is more to racing than just putting your foot down on the throttle and winning races. Mentally, a driver should be prepared for facing the tough challenges, being accountable for mistakes, and not putting the blame on someone else. At the same time, they should also enhance the positive results.
This is exactly what Kyle Busch focuses on while training Brexton for the big leagues. He once revealed that his son can sometimes be a little prone to blaming the car for poor performance, but he is changing him in that aspect.
“Brexton has a, I wouldn’t say he has a problem, but he grew up a lot in his racing thinking he’s perfect. And it’s the car’s fault. And I’m like, ‘No, no, no. We ain’t starting that sh*t. No way.’ So, we had to start setting some boundaries. You need to figure out when you screwed something up, you need to be able to have self- admittance [and] accountability, right? And take ownership of that,” he said on the Burn Boot Camp podcast.
Busch has proven himself in NASCAR. Meanwhile, Brexton has also been just as successful in his categories. He also won the Golden Driller last year. But it is quite understandable that with their lives looped around racing schedules, Samantha wants her daughter to differ.
