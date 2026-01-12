Kyle Busch’s Wife Samantha Confesses Unexpected Connection That Landed Her in White House With Donald Trump

Kyle Busch and Samantha Busch have had a troubled past when it comes to their family. Their tough battle as parents inspired Samantha to write a book about IVF and her story. The couple has been helping unfortunate families take a second chance at conceiving children by donating money through the Bundle of Joy Fund. Their efforts eventually landed Samantha in the White House with Donald Trump, which she recalled in the latest episode of the Burn Boot Camp podcast.

Samantha Busch recalls her time at the White House thanks to Richard Childress

Richard Childress is a very successful team owner in the NASCAR Cup Series. He was the influential team leader who led Dale Earnhardt to his seven titles in the NASCAR Cup Series. Currently, multiple-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is also a part of the Richard Childress Racing squad.

As a team owner, Richard Childress tends to look out for his drivers and their families. So when Samantha Busch was trying her best to somehow make a difference in the life of every one out of six couples that may need IVF, Richard Childress stepped in at just the right time.

Talking about her experience, Samantha Busch said:

“So, we’re venturing out to Tennessee, but we were like, what else can we do on a national scale? And so, we were very blessed that uh, Richard Childress, his team owner, has a lot of connections in politics. That was the first time we’ve ever been exposed to anything. And every time we had the opportunity to meet somebody, I would kind of like word vomit. I knew I had a minute.”

In the podcast, Samantha Busch stole the limelight as she was explaining her own battle before she became a mother through IVF. There were multiple moments for Samantha that made her apprehensive and created hesitation in her.

After going through it all, she has decided that she wants to make IVF more accessible and mainstream so that couples do not hesitate before taking the second chance.

“I wanted women to not be like overwhelmed like I was. And so, for years, we’ve worked with other groups. We started the Bundle of Joy fund, and then it all came to a head this past fall. We got to go to the White House.”

Her next visit to the White House was a special one. She was able to meet them 48 hours before the bill that made IVF more affordable was passed. Recognizing her contributions towards the same, she was also invited to address the women present.

“I got called to go 48 hours before, and they passed the bill and wanted me to come there and kind of just speak and be a face for the women in the infertility community. And that was just such an honor.”

She met President Trump, who announced expanded access and affordability measures for the IVF process. He used that occasion to highlight the policy actions that will reduce the cost of fertility treatments and encourage more employer coverage.

Samantha Busch has been very active in the community when it comes to helping couples with IVF. An average IVF procedure costs nearly $20,000, which is a lot. Due to her Bundle of Joy fund, a number of couples were able to get the chance to go through IVF and realize their dream of having a child.

For Samantha Busch, the invitation to be the face of the White House’s new initiative was a full-circle moment. She was once going through a tragic mental and medical battle with her husband. But her continuous efforts and her dedication to give back to the community gave her a chance to be a part of something big and revolutionary.

Meanwhile, she also opened up about their parenting approach with Brexton.

Kyle and Samantha Busch reveal the most important lesson for Brexton

For Kyle Busch, his journey wasn’t as easy as that of some other drivers. He did not have a racing pedigree or a motorsports background to support his journey. His parents were blue-collar workers who had to sacrifice and work hard for Kyle Busch to reach where he is. It was incredibly difficult for him to find sponsors en route to the Cup Series.

As such, even though their Brexton Busch has all the funding and equipment necessary for a good racing future, they are still trying to keep him grounded.

“My dad worked in construction. My mom was a nurse. We didn’t grow up like this. Kyle had to work so hard for sponsors and all that, and so we want Brexton to understand the importance of hard work,” said Samantha.

So we make him go to the shop, and we’re like, ‘Clean your tires, vacuum out the hauler, like you’re going to help your guys.’ And so, I think that’s one thing that we’re instilling.”

And their method seems to be working quite well. They go on to reveal an incident that proved that Brexton Busch was not going to behave in a privileged manner when he grew up.

During a football match, Brexton went on to help a crying kid and set an example for others. Samantha Busch was informed of this by another mother who was visibly proud of Brexton’s behavior.

“One of the kids got run over in the mob of children and was crying and all the things, and a lot of the kids scattered, and Brexton scattered too. Well, Brexton, a minute later, walked back. He picked the kid up. He took the kid back to his mom in his trailer and made sure he was okay. And to me, I was like, that is one of the proudest moments as a mom because I was like, without anybody watching, you went back and did the right thing.”

Kyle and Samantha Busch’s latest interview during the podcast has revealed many such hidden details about their daily lives. Watch the full episode here.