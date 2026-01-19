Kyle Busch’s Wife Samantha Confirms Daughter Lennix’s Racing Entry as Dale Jr. Prepares His 5-Year-Old for NASCAR

Speed runs deep in stock car racing families, often pulling younger generations into racing before they even start school. In NASCAR, names like Kyle Busch and Dale Earnhardt Jr. now extend beyond them, with their children also following the same path as the veterans. As these famous families deal with parenting, they notice that their competitive spirit often shows up in thrilling moments at home. And time really flies, as the little members of these families are already ready to move from yard karts to real fire suits and official racing.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Samantha Busch opens the door for “wild” Lennix

Samantha Busch shared that their daughter Lennix has taken the family from playful laps to serious racing. “Lennix is bound and determined to get a car,” she said, at just how relentless her daughter has been about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brexton Busch has been a strong competitor in youth racing, but the Busch family is about to celebrate more success. Samantha Busch recently announced that their daughter, Lennix, is getting ready to follow in the footsteps of her father, Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup Series champion.

Noting that a mix of fuels the young girl’s motivation, aesthetic, and spirit, she light-heartedly said, “I think she more just wants a pink car and a pink fire suit, but we’ll see.”

To celebrate Lennix’s upcoming birthday, Kyle and Samantha decided to buy her a Millbridge cadet kart. This is a high-quality piece of equipment used at Millbridge Speedway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lennix has been using a basic yard kart so far, and her parents believe she is ready for the next level. They think her fearless nature makes her prepared for this new challenge. But they’re also a bit worried, as Samantha recounted a heart-stopping moment that proved Lennix has the “wild” streak necessary for the track.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Certified Oversharer (@certoversharer) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While navigating steep hills on their property, Lennix bypassed the gradual paths for a much more dangerous route. “She went straight up the steepest part and then cranked it to turn down, and almost like the thing came up on two wheels, and she somehow got it back down,” Samantha recalled.

The moment left her parents stunned, realizing their daughter possessed an instinct for handling a vehicle on the edge of disaster. The younger Busch family member is starting to compete formally, which is happening as other famous racing families see their children show interest, too.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently felt proud of his daughter, Rose. Even though the Earnhardt name has a strong history, Dale Jr. allows his kids to find their own passions. However, the influence of racing is hard to ignore.

ADVERTISEMENT

He felt great joy when Rose showed her racing spirit during a school event, showing that the family tradition to prepare for NASCAR is continuing with the next generation.

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch is preparing to face his own battles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyle Busch’s commitment to 2026

While the next generation starts their journey, Kyle Busch, the head of the Busch family, is focused on reviving his own career. After a disappointing 2025 season where he finished 21st and didn’t win any races, Busch is entering the 2026 season with a strong sense of urgency and a simple plan for Richard Childress Racing (RCR).

The two-time Cup Series champion has been open about his recent problems, as he hasn’t won a race in the top tier since mid-2023. To fix this, Busch has made a clear promise to his team owner to set a strong tone for the upcoming year.

His seven-word promise is clear: “Put Richard Childress back into victory lane.” This pledge comes at a pivotal moment for both the driver and the organization.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the 2026 season opener at Daytona gets closer, Busch is working with a new crew chief to end a winless streak that has lasted nearly 1,000 days. He reflects on the disappointing performance over the last two years, which included missing the playoffs and finishing outside the top 20. Now, Busch is focusing on achieving professional redemption.

He noted that while he found success in the Truck Series last year, the ultimate goal remains the Cup Series, stating, “We want to make the playoffs. We want to go race for a championship.”

Busch wants to turn the wild driving he sees in his daughter’s backyard into a focused, championship-level performance. He is driven by his personal goals and his commitment to Childress, aiming to succeed on the world’s biggest stage.