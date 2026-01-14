Kyle Busch’s Wife Samantha Exposes Husband & Son Brexton’s Lies Behind Tulsa Fame

Kyle Busch’s son, Brexton Busch, has proven himself in the Tulsa Shootout previously, winning the Golden Driller in 2025 and running a competitive race this year. Yet, being only 10 and competing with drivers more than twice his age hasn’t settled very well with his mother, Samantha Busch, who has been all out for her son’s safety.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The dirt, aggressive racing, and the incidents that occur in a single race make the Tulsa Shootout one of the most dangerous fields for young drivers, and it can often be difficult for rookies to gain a competitive upper hand. And as if the A-Class Winged is not difficult enough, Brexton wanted to run the non-wing class too, including the Outlaw. Understandably, mom Samantha refused, but her son, along with his father, managed to outsmart her.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Kyle and Brexton tricked Samantha Busch

The Tulsa Shootout is filled with energy and aggression on the dirt track, and features drivers of all kinds of experience joining in. This year, Brexton Busch wanted to take the next step and race the A-Class non-wing. But his mother refused. It was at this time that Kyle Busch had the idea to let Brexton run some hotlaps.

“He’s like, so we’re just going to run Outlaw and Non-wing, which is the highest class you can run. They’re like, we’re just going to let him do hot laps in Non-wing. I’m like, I’m not running Outlaw with not the wing,” Samantha Busch said on her podcast.

While Busch did say that Brexton would only be running some practice laps, the situation changed quickly, and Samantha only realized it as she was talking with another mother on the track.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So I’m out there. We’re standing on the grid. And I’m like, ‘Oh, man, I’m really nervous.’ I’m telling this mom, I’m like, ‘You know, A-class non-wing.’ And she was like, ‘This is an Outlaw.’ I’m like, ‘I’m sorry, what the f***. No, it’s not because we’re only running hot laps.’ And she’s like, ‘No, you’re getting ready to go for an Outlaw heat right now,’” she added.

She looked at her husband who said, “Well, I mean, his lap times are fine. And he’s not going to do good in this heat.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Turns out, Brexton won the race! So while both father and son kind of outsmarted Samantha, it ended up on a very positive note. He not only safely finished the race, but was the first driver to cross the chequered flag, winning the category.

Brexton has been involved in racing for some years now, and his father seems to be training him the right way to become a successful driver in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Kyle Busch is preparing his son mentally for racing

ADVERTISEMENT

Racing is more than just driving faster than the competitors around you. It requires focus, resilience, and accountability when making errors. Most of the experienced drivers in the Cup Series follow this, and Busch is just another name on that list.

He has been around the sport for over twenty years now and is using his experience to prepare his son. Recently featured on the Burn Boot Camp Podcast with Samantha, he revealed how he keeps a positive attitude for even his subpar race finishes around his son.

“Well, I mean, honestly, it wasn’t too bad. Like, we were six, we were eighth. Like, that was pretty good.” We should have finished 15th, but honestly, we finished sixth. So, like, we overachieved for the day,” he said while explaining how he discusses his race results with Brexton.

ADVERTISEMENT

Busch also feels that it is important for a driver to be accountable for their mistakes and not blame the car. Kyle Busch revealed that this is something that his son is used to doing, but he’s getting him over it.

“Brexton has a, I wouldn’t say he has a problem, but he grew up a lot in his racing thinking he’s perfect. And it’s the car’s fault. And I’m like, ‘No, no, no. We ain’t starting that sh*t. No way.’ So, we had to start setting some boundaries. You need to figure out when you screwed something up, you need to be able to have self- admittance and accountability, right? And take ownership of that,” he added.

Brexton Busch has already managed to win races across multiple series. His performance in the Tulsa Shootout only showcases what a competitive driver he is going to become in the future.