Kyle Busch’s Wife Samantha Opens Up on the Hardest Parenting Lesson She Learned

Samantha and Kyle Busch became parents for the first time back in 2015. With two children now, the couple has understandably learned a great deal about parenting. However, parenting isn’t a one-time crash course that you do once and get done with. It’s a continuous and never-ending journey, where you not only teach but also learn your own lessons through the process. Samantha mentioned one that she recently experienced.

She often discusses these things on her Certified Oversharer podcast. In the latest episode, in a particular segment, she discussed a major mistake that she made as a parent, along with her husband.

Samantha Busch focuses on the mistake she made as a parent

The Busches have two growing kids in their household. Their elder son, Brexton, is currently 10, while his younger sister, Lennix, is 3. Understandably, having growing kids is a magical feeling. However, at the same time, it can become quite challenging to care for them and manage their many emotions.

Kids can sometimes act oddly, which Samantha mentions can be very troubling at times. However, that’s exactly where they, as parents, also make the biggest mistake. Samantha revealed that while they always blame the children, she had never sat down with her husband, Kyle, to reflect on their own behavior towards the kids.

“My husband and I will sit there sometimes, and we’re like, dude, what is wrong with them? Why are they acting like this? We have never once turned around and been like, dude, what’s wrong with us?” she said.

Samantha claims that a lot of times, it is the parents’ behavior that can make kids react in a certain way, which, ironically, the parents might find weird.

“We’re kind of being as***les now, so it’s no surprise that they’re upset. I think that’s one thing that we don’t ever want to take ownership of is our moods and the way we react to them keeps it going or ends it.”

Being a parent is not an easy job. However, Samantha and Kyle Busch seem to do it perfectly. Despite all the challenges she faced early in her life, she has managed to overcome them and become the voice of change.

How are Samantha and Kyle Busch helping expecting parents?

It wasn’t easy for Samantha and Kyle Busch to become parents. They struggled with infertility initially, and Samantha went through immense mental and physical issues. Eventually, in-vitro fertilization worked for the couple, and Brexton was born in 2015.

Imago It was around this time, however, that Samantha realized that other couples might be facing the same issues. Moreover, the IVF procedure is extremely expensive, and not everyone can afford it.

Following this, they started the Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund, which provides financial aid to expecting parents for IVF treatments. Through their fund, Samantha and Kyle have helped hundreds of families. They have raised over $2 million in funds and provided 165 grants so far, as per their website. The BoJ Fund recently celebrated its 10th anniversary with a generous surprise.

The organization posted, “This Global Day of Giving, The Bundle of Joy Fund is thrilled to share that @obx_chevrolet has generously stepped up to MATCH all donations, dollar for dollar, up to $5,000 in honor of our 10-year anniversary. That means your gift goes twice as far helping families access IVF treatments.”

This initiative has earned the couple immense love and support from the fans. The Busch family can regularly be seen around the track during race days, with their elder son, Brexton, learning the most from his father.