Kyle Busch’s Wife Samantha Pulls Back the Curtain on Holiday Parenting Strain and Why Kids Often Bear the Brunt

Parenting can be tough, especially in the holiday season when the adults are already loaded up with responsibilities. There are many parents on the Cup Series grid as well, the Busch family being a popular example. With two kids growing up, it can never be easy to have a relaxed time for Kyle Busch and his wife, Samantha Busch.

However, it is important to give yourself some extra time; a lot of frustration can be poured down on the kids. Samantha, who has faced quite a journey in bringing up Brexton and Lennix, recently discussed why this happens.

Samantha Busch explains why the holiday season can be so tough for parents

As sweet and joyous as the holiday season sounds, it can be just as challenging, owing to all the responsibilities that people have to face. Moreover, having young kids at home doesn’t make it any easier. On the contrary, it gets more difficult to manage everything together, and a lot of times parents can actually lose their temper dealing with the children.

However, this can be avoided. Samantha Busch suggested that this is natural, but at the same time, she urged parents to take some time out for themselves, or else they can have a tough time with their children.

“I think a lot of parents just need this reminder, especially around the holidays, because it’s chaos, right?” She said. “And I think we’re also as parents dealing with our own anxieties and issues from hosting and the presence and the parties and this and that, and so we’re a lot more short-tempered with our kids. I feel like for a lot of us probably listening, ‘We’re parents. We’ve got this,’ but really we need these reminders.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Busch (@samanthabusch) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Samantha Busch and Kyle Busch have proven to be strong parents over time. Samantha, especially, battled quite a few challenges in life while becoming a parent, which included infertility. In fact, after bearing children through IVF, she realized that most parents couldn’t afford that, and started the Bundle of Joy Fund, where they provide financial grants to parents who need IVF. They recently reached a major milestone, and they keep up their good work.

At the same time, Samantha and Kyle are bringing up their kids with quite the motorsports enthusiasm, as their older son follows in his father’s footsteps.

What is Kyle Busch’s elder son, Brexton, doing currently?

Brexton Busch was born in May of 2015. Currently 10 years old, he is too young to be racing in any NASCAR-affiliated professional series. However, that hasn’t stopped him from getting behind the wheel.

Brexton currently shuffles through multiple grassroots-level racing leagues. He has raced Bandolero Cars, Legend cars, and has also run the junior Sprint races, marking his presence in tracks like Charlotte and Millbridge.

Like his father, Kyle, Brexton also has a strong record in racing so far. He has won all across different leagues and also won the Tulsa Shootout in the Junior Sprint A-Main category earlier in January of 2025, when he was just 9. Brexton had a dominating show of talent, leading all 20 laps to win the trophy.

He seems to be a promising driver for the future. Meanwhile, Kyle Busch’s younger daughter was born quite recently in 2022. While she is too young to be racing, she makes regular appearances with her family, attending her father’s and brother’s races.

Samantha and Kyle Busch are two of the most fan-favorite parents in NASCAR. They have helped hundreds of families through their charity, and Samantha continues to remain an inspirational figure for the younger parents out there.