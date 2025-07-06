Kyle Busch’s Wife Samantha Reveals 5 Secrets to a Happy Marriage

Kyle Busch and his wife, Samantha, have long been one of NASCAR’s most enduring couples. Married since New Year’s Eve 2010, the two share a deep bond built on transparency, teamwork, and plenty of support, both on and off the track. They have been through it all: miscarriages, building a foundation, and starting a family, all hand in hand.

Recently, Samantha opened up on Instagram with a heartfelt, no-nonsense video sharing five marriage tips that helped repair their marriage. It’s a candid, refreshing insight into how the Buschs balance family life and racing careers and the highs and lows of life in the fast lane.

Samantha Busch gets real about marriage challenges

Instead of fluffy platitudes, Samantha kept it down to earth and rooted in real experience. Samantha and Kyle have been open about their relationship struggles in the past. Speaking to PEOPLE in 2021, Samantha let out their tumultuous journey while going through miscarriages, and how that affected their marriage. Mrs. Busch said, “After the miscarriage [in November 2018], there were days that I was like, ‘I don’t think we are going to make it at this point.’ We were fighting every single day about everything.”

They have made it past that phase with flying colors, now parents to two beautiful kids in Lennix Busch and Brexton Busch. Being the ever-positive influencer she is, Samantha recently posted an Instagram story captioned “five things that helped us repair our marriage.” She kept it simple and kicked things off with Tip 1: “Date your spouse. It doesn’t have to be fancy- coffee + a walk is enough. It’s about quality time and intentional connect.” For the Buschs, who juggle cross-country races and family time with two young children, making space for each other has become essential to overcoming stress.

Next up, Tip 2: “Set a timer during tough conversations. Helps one person feel heard without dragging fights for hours.” Samantha and Kyle agree that setting a time keeps feelings in check. It’s a tool that keeps discussions from turning into a marathon blowout, something many couples would appreciate. Given their aforementioned history of fighting during rough phases, such tools stop them from slipping back into continuous fights.

As parents, Kyle and Samantha have longed for a daughter for as long as they can remember. However, getting to this point has been nothing short of downright grueling. Over eight years, the couple has found themselves going through a physical and emotional rollercoaster that is infertility, experiencing everything from a miscarriage to a failed IVF attempt, and in November 2021, a second IVF failure while using an otherwise healthy surrogate. As aforementioned, these complications led to friction in the household. This is where her next tip played a huge part.

via Imago Kyle Busch and Samantha Busch with their children, Brexton and Lennix Busch

Tip 3 could raise some eyebrows, but the Buschs swear by it. “Go to couples therapy. No shame in getting help. A neutral third-party can change everything.” After their struggles, including miscarriage, IVF, and bunkered stress during Lennix’s birth via surrogacy. The stress of it all affected their otherwise strong marriage.

In fact, during one particularly painful time following Samantha’s miscarriage, the couple was even considering divorce. At the time, Samantha told PEOPLE, “Kyle was my rock, and it felt like I didn’t have that anymore. We were spiraling. It felt like divorce was real, and it was scary.” That neutral guidance proved pivotal in repairing their body and paving the way for their bundle of joy.

Honesty wins out on Tip 4: “Communicate your needs clearly. Don’t assume your partner just knows. Say it with love and honesty.” Kyle, once famous for his rowdy bravado on track, proves to be Samantha’s rock. She has said in the past, “Kyle has always been my rock. So many people only know the aggressive and strong-willed side of him that he shows when he is on the track. But the Kyle that I know is so different from that. Every time I feel like I’m falling apart, he picks me back up again.”

And finally, Tip 5: “Choose each other daily. Marriage takes intentional effort, even on the hard days.” Samantha emphasizes that marriage takes conscious effort, even when you’re tired, stressed, or jetlagged after this weekend. And with two kids, business ventures, and a growing influence, that daily choice is what keeps their foundation strong.

While these secrets keep the Busch family thriving, the on-track fate of Kyle Busch is another tale altogether.

Kyle Busch’s 2025 NASCAR season slump

Kyle Busch has found 2025 to be a rough ride. After 18 races, the two-time cup champion sits 20th in points with an average finish of 18.3, and only 5 top tens and one top five. He has yet to win this year and has endured two DNFs, a far cry from the peak performances of seasons past. To make matters worse, the Richard Childress Racing #8 is currently on a 70+ race winless streak, by far the longest of his career.

Some flashes of promise appeared, like a strong run at Circuit of The Americas, where he led the most laps but succumbed to a late-race restart, which saw him slip to fifth on older tires. At races like Texas, Busch surged into the top half of the field, and just when it looked like he was back he hit a bump and spun out. Misfortune and inconsistency have defined Kyle Busch’s season so far.

Heading into Chicago this weekend, Kyle qualified a respectable sixth on the 40-car grid, clocking a lap time of 1:30.371. Busch is a proven road racer and would look at Chicago as an opportunity to break this misery-filled streak of races and get himself back into Victory Lane. Do you think Kyle Busch will triumph in the Windy City this week? Let us know in the comments!