Kyle Busch’s Wife Samantha Teases New Podcast Aiming to Raise Awareness Around Infertility

“Most people take for granted that they’re going to get married and then they’re going to have a family. But then comes the tears and the shots and the bills and the time and everything else.” Samantha and Kyle Busch always wanted to have a child, but in the years that followed, it nearly broke them. Struggling with infertility, when they finally had a child, she wasn’t going to stay quiet. Books, social media, and even visiting President Donald Trump in the White House, she’s relentless. And in that effort, Busch has a new tool.

“You know, can I tell you? Cause she’s starting a podcast. What you gonna call it? Plus one?” Bert Kreischer, the comedian, told his wife as they chatted with the Busch couple. “No, our-I call my book – fighting infertility back in the Day—so I was thinking of just going off that but I’m not sure. It’s very new,” Samantha replied.

Released in 2022, the book told the real story of infertility, the heartbreak, the grit, and the fight. Speaking openly about her journey, Samantha had promoted her book on Instagram and mentioned how her book aims to be a genuine guide for those supporting loved ones facing infertility. She mentioned, “A lot of you send me DMs asking how you can support a friend or a sister or someone going through infertility. So I wanted to show you that I think my book makes a really great gift this holiday season because I did not sugarcoat anything.”

Hosting a podcast could be the next step forward. Let’s be real. Fans love listening to Samantha Busch, and hearing someone as famous as her speak up consistently on the issue will be a positive. With her book, Fighting Infertility, it became a rare place when NASCAR fans and beyond saw what IVF looks like: the needles, the failures, the fear, and the deep, aching hope. That vulnerability snowballs into something bigger.

Samantha Busch has carried the heartbreak with grace under the bright lights of a sport; smiling for sponsors is part of the job. She recalls an era in NASCAR where, “ We would have to go to appearances or sponsor events, and it was during this huge NASCAR baby boom—everybody was pregnant, babies everywhere. And it was so hard to just smile and be like, ‘Oh, you know, one day.’”

Samantha is new to speaking up—this time, it’s getting a microphone of her own. he Bundle of Joy Fund by Kyle and Samantha is a nonprofit that helps families shoulder the crushing costs of fertility treatment. These treatments often top off at $20,000 per round. So far, the fund has raised nearly $2 million and helped dozens of couples build families of their own. But that isn’t enough for Rowdy’s wife. Through this foundation, she has continued to raise awareness, even recently completing a certification course in infertility counseling, adding to her resume.

Still, Samantha insists that this was never just about writing checks. In a recent interview with NBC’s Today, she explained, “Battling infertility can be very isolating. I only think about being there for them, just letting that person lead and showing them that support. The support is now definitely generational—kids born through the fund meet up at the annual Bundle of Joy night, a small but mighty community that’s grown by year .”

The Busch kids are involved, too, showing support for their mommy. Kyle went on to share and reveal that their son, Brexton, enjoys the annual family night. Rowdy backs it up by saying, “So they’re all friends and they all communicate. And each year, we go through and have a Bundle of Joy family night where all the families get together, all the kids, and everybody gets together. Brexton enjoys that too, because he is the oldest.”

Samantha may be working through titles and formats for her podcast, but the mission is loud and clear: break the silence, erase the stigma, and show others they’re not alone in the fight to become parents. She capped it off by saying, “But I’ve tossed around for a year and somebody finally was like, you just have to do it. ”

Now, all eyes are on how she’ll turn this next chapter into something unforgettable. While Samantha Busch charts a bold new path behind the mic. Her husband, Kyle, is deep in his journey—one defined by grit, change, and the relentless pursuit of speed with RCR.

Busch eyes a comeback after signing contract extension

The two-time Cup Series champion sat beside Richard Childress in the Charlotte Motor Speedway media center and confirmed he’ll return to the number eight car for the 2026 season. Since joining RCR in 2023, Busch has scored three wins and is still searching for that consistent breakthrough. With one top five and four top tens so far this year, 2025 hasn’t been perfect, but the determination in his voice said it all.

“I really want to give thanks to Richard and Judy (Childress) and everyone at RCR for another opportunity to be able to go back and drive the 8 car for next season,” Busch said. “… There’s a lot of things happening behind the scenes. It’s a great place to be, a great place to work, a great atmosphere, and a lot of grit and determination with a lot of people up there in Welcome, North Carolina.”

His reflections have also offered rare honesty about the early advantages they had and how NASCAR’s crackdown may have cost them some edge. With his contract extension, will we see a renewed Busch, one who could break his winless streak? Well, if Busch is happy, it could definitely work out. “When I first joined (RCR), I feel like there were some things that we were doing within the rules at that time that got us some extra speed, and then there was definitely some things that kind of came down that they didn’t like us doing, and so that’s sort of where we’ve lost a little bit, if people are wondering why we have not been able to win like we did in the first 16 races. It’s just a matter of being able to continue to work with the people that are there. It’s a great culture. I enjoy working there, I fit in well there, they enjoy having me there….”

Still, Busch makes it clear that he feels at home with RCR and has no intention of slowing down. He extends his gratitude towards Richard, saying, “ I give a lot of credit to Richard for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be able to come over here and have a chance to drive his car. So, for me, rewarding him with that and having the success on the racetrack is paramount.”

So the question now is simple: Can Kyle Busch and RCR find that extra gear and return to their winning ways in time for a serious title run?