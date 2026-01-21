Kyle Busch’s Wife Samantha Urges 3-YO Daughter Away From Motorsports Amid Exhaustive Racing Schedule

In the Busch family, the racing bug is just another member. There is no secret to two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch’s achievements. And the legendary racer’s magical aura has spread to his children. Brexton Busch is already on a significant path to the top tiers of stock car racing. But before his sister can do so, the children’s mother, Samantha Busch, wants to take a stand.

A plea for a life out of racing

“Maybe she could draw, be a make-up artist. Music would be great. You know, I honestly think that she would be good at acting, ’cause she’s so over the top in drama. I think acting would be fun for her, like, theater,” Samantha Busch said recently while contemplating career options for her daughter on the Certified Oversharer podcast. “As a mom with a son who races this much, I’m like, dear gosh, please don’t play a sport that is every single weekend.”

Indeed, Brexton Busch has been on the racing grid since he was five. Now ten years old, Kyle Busch’s son has already clinched 150 races, including a Golden Driller in the prestigious Tulsa Shootout in the JR Sprint division. This closely shadows his father’s eclectic career, comprising 63 Cup Series victories among 232 total trophies across all three NASCAR divisions. And Lennix Key Busch, who is just three years old, is heavily under their influence.

The youngest of the Busch family has already shown an inclination for going fast on four wheels. To celebrate Lennix’s upcoming birthday, Kyle and Samantha Busch decided to buy her a Millbridge cadet kart. Utilizing this high-quality piece of equipment used at Millbridge Speedway, Lennix skipped the usual routes around the steep hills of her home to take a dangerous route. Her little kart almost flipped, but Lennix daringly reined it under control.

Such daredevil antics at such a young age have gotten Lennix’s mother even more worried. What’s more, if Kyle Busch‘s daughter decides to enter motorsports, such dangerous instances will proliferate. The rigorous schedules of NASCAR and other racing series are no secret, as almost all weekends of the year are occupied.

So Samantha continued, “I hear that the cheer schedules are just as bad as racing, and I’m so good. I just want her to like read, and not pick a sport. Literally, we are starting to look at like Brexton’s schedule, and he has a busier schedule than the Cup drivers. I want her to do something that does not go competitive.”

And Samantha Busch’s conviction may get stronger over time, given her son’s amplified schedule.

The first break on big wheels

The days of Kyle Busch mentoring his children into NASCAR are not far ahead. According to a recent development, Brexton Busch will compete in the JR Late Model division at Madera Speedway in California. Being a notable path to NASCAR, this division sees racers between 10 and 16 years of age. The class uses a GM 602 crate engine that produces approximately 350 horsepower before being restricted for junior competition. The cars are also placed on an 8” Hoosier 970 tire to teach race craft.

Charlie Wilson, owner of the No. 18 car that Brexton will drive, is confident. “Brexton has shown that he knows how to win in everything he’s driven. We’re excited to welcome him into our Junior Late Model program at Madera Speedway. This series is widely regarded as the most competitive Junior Late Model division in the United States.” He added, “It’s a proven path, and we’re looking forward to seeing what Brexton can do.”

Brexton Busch won the INEX Bandolero Bandits National Championship with 23 victories and 28 podiums in 2025.

With 2026 looming ahead, the sky is the limit for Kyle Busch’s son. Let’s see what the future holds for his daughter, Lennix.