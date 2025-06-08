Kyle Larson Adamant About Chasing Jeff Gordon’s Lost HMS Legacy

Jeff Gordon’s 2014 victory at Michigan International Speedway remains one of the most memorable moments in Hendrick Motorsports’ storied history. On August 17, 2014, Gordon outdueled Kevin Harvick and muscled past Joey Logano on a final restart to win the Pure Michigan 400 for his 91st career victory, snapping a long winless streak at the track and reminding fans of his legendary skill. The win, his third of the season, solidified his status as a championship contender and highlighted Hendrick’s enduring strength at the two-mile oval.

Since that day, however, Hendrick drivers have struggled to return to victory lane at Michigan, despite consistently running up front and showing speed. As the 2025 season rolls into Michigan, all eyes are on Kyle Larson and his teammates, who are determined to break the drought and recapture the magic that once defined Hendrick’s legacy at this iconic track.

And perhaps, in the process, rewrite the record books once again.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kyle Larson is determined to end Hendrick’s Michigan winless streak

NASCAR’s return to Michigan International Speedway in 2025 is a moment fans have eagerly anticipated. The two-mile oval, a staple of the Cup Series, with sweeping corners and long straightaways, promises close racing and plenty of action. For Hendrick Motorsports, the race is a chance to reclaim glory at a track where they once dominated.

Kyle Larson’s last win at Michigan came in 2017, but not with Hendrick. That year, he drove for Chip Ganassi Racing and claimed his third career Cup Series victory. Larson led 96 laps, survived late restarts, and held off Chase Elliott to take the checkered flag. The win was a breakout moment, showcasing his ability to manage long runs and make decisive moves. However, it was the last time that the manufacturer, Chevrolet, claimed bragging rights here. “I think it’s been since even I won in ’17 that a Chevy has won here,” Larson explained.

Larson is now focused on delivering Hendrick’s first Michigan win since Jeff Gordon in 2014. “Every time I’ve been here (in) a Hendrick car, we’ve been one of the fastest and up front as well as my teammates,” he said in an appearance on FrontStretch. But a win remains elusive. Hendrick Motorsports’ recent results back up his claim. In 2024, William Byron finished second. A year earlier, Kyle Larson himself finished fifth. And if we look back to 2021, Byron and Larson finished second and third, with Hendrick Motorsports again denied a win.

“But it’s not a track like Nashville where we struggle,” Larson added. At Nashville Superspeedway, Hendrick has faced more challenges, with fewer wins and less consistent speed. Recently, Byron finished fifth, while Larson came in eighth. Similarly, other Hendrick drivers, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman, finished fifteenth and thirty-sixth, respectively. The unique demands of Nashville’s concrete surface and layout have tested the team’s adaptability.

As Larson and Hendrick Motorsports gear up for Michigan, can they finally break the drought and restore their proud legacy at this iconic track? Good news, the qualifying result gives hope.

A positive sign for Hendrick Motorsports amid mixed results

Hendrick Motorsports entered the 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway with high hopes. The team showcased its speed and depth during qualifying, though results were mixed across its lineup. William Byron led the Hendrick quartet with a strong fourth-place to start, just 0.052 seconds off pole-sitter Chase Briscoe’s blistering lap. Kyle Larson, who has been vocal about Hendrick’s Michigan ambitions, slotted in fifth, only 0.063 seconds behind Briscoe and right behind teammate Byron.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Alex Bowman secured the sixteenth starting spot, a solid mid-pack position for the No. 48 team. Chase Elliott, a perennial contender, found himself further back in seventeenth, facing an uphill battle from the green flag. The top-five starts for Byron and Larson demonstrated Hendrick’s competitiveness at the two-mile oval, but the team’s overall qualifying spread highlighted the unpredictable nature of NASCAR’s current parity.

Michigan’s long straightaways and sweeping corners reward horsepower and handling, areas where Hendrick typically excels. Byron and Larson’s strong qualifying efforts proved the organization’s cars still have the pace to challenge for wins. Bowman and Elliott, meanwhile, faced the task of working through traffic and hoping for the strategy to play in their favor.

Hendrick’s recent partnership with Phorm Energy has brought renewed momentum and resources to the team. This support could be crucial as the season progresses and the battle for playoff positioning intensifies. With Byron and Larson starting near the front, Hendrick has a prime opportunity to end its Michigan winless streak.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Can Byron or Larson convert their strong qualifying runs into a long-awaited Hendrick victory at Michigan, or will Bowman and Elliott surprise everyone with a charge through the field? The FireKeepers Casino 400 promises to be a pivotal event for Hendrick Motorsports and its championship ambitions.