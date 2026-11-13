Kyle Larson Addresses Championship Anti-Climax That Caught Him Completely Off Guard

Kyle Larson had spent the 2026 season chasing another championship, but the moment that finally secured it arrived without the celebration he might have imagined. The Hendrick Motorsports driver entered the Homestead-Miami Speedway finale with a commanding points advantage and needed only to manage the remaining stages to claim his third Cup Series title. His victory added another milestone to an already remarkable career, yet the championship was effectively decided long before the checkered flag. Looking back, Larson has explained why the moment caught him so completely off guard.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I was just kind of caught off guard because I guess I didn’t really think about all the scenarios of points. I was just like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to finish third in the first stage and that locks it up.’ I wasn’t really thinking of if [Christopher] Bell didn’t win the stage, so my head was just all wrapped up in ‘All right, it’s the second stage, and I’ve got to gain one point,’ and all this and that,” Kyle Larson told Bob Pockrass.

ADVERTISEMENT

Larson entered the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway with one hand already on the championship trophy. However, the Hendrick Motorsports driver had no intention of celebrating before the job was officially done. He had spent the final stretch of the Chase building a commanding points advantage, but his calculations were focused on a particular scenario rather than every possible outcome.

Larson arrived in Florida leading Christopher Bell by 67 points, with Denny Hamlin another three points behind. Those were the only two drivers who could still mathematically challenge him for the title. Even so, their chances were slim. Both needed to win the race and collect a substantial number of stage points, while Larson needed just nine points to secure his third championship. Since every driver received a point for starting the race, he effectively needed eight more.

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR’s pre-race calculations offered Larson several ways to get there. He could clinch by collecting eight stage points across the opening two stages, or by finishing 28th or better if he failed to score any stage points. A third-place finish in the opening stage would have earned him those eight points immediately. That was the scenario Larson had concentrated on, leaving him unprepared for the possibility that Bell or Hamlin might fall short of their own requirements.

The opening stage initially appeared to be going according to plan for Chase Briscoe. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver started from pole and led the first 34 laps before making his first pit stop. However, a lengthy stop caused by a problem on the left side of the car cost him the lead. Briscoe eventually returned to the track, but his afternoon took another disastrous turn with just three laps remaining in the stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

His No. 19 Toyota suffered an engine failure while running seventh, bringing out the caution and ending the opening stage prematurely. The incident also changed the championship picture. Briscoe was no longer in contention for the race, and the shortened stage left the remaining drivers with fewer opportunities to collect points.

Tyler Reddick took the Stage 1 victory, with Ryan Blaney second and Bell third. Larson crossed the line in fourth, earning seven points rather than the eight he had expected to need. Hamlin finished sixth and collected five points. Although Larson had not reached his personal target, the numbers were enough to put the championship beyond his rivals’ reach.

ADVERTISEMENT

That was the part Larson had not anticipated. Bell had scored one more stage point than him, but Larson’s starting point and the remaining championship calculations meant the No. 20 driver could no longer catch him. Hamlin was also eliminated from contention. The title was effectively decided before the halfway point of the race, even though Larson had not immediately realized it.

Crew chief Cliff Daniels eventually delivered the news over the radio. His announcement was far less elaborate than Larson had imagined, prompting the driver to double-check whether the championship was actually secured. The exchange left Larson describing the moment as anticlimactic, especially because he had remained mentally focused on the points he still believed he needed to gain in Stage 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rick Hendrick later joined the radio to congratulate the team, giving Larson a more memorable moment to appreciate. With the championship secured, the driver could finally approach the remainder of the race differently. He eventually finished 12th after a cut right-rear tire and further contact with the outside wall, but none of it changed the outcome.

Ryan Blaney ultimately won the Homestead finale after passing Reddick with two laps remaining. Larson, meanwhile, left Florida with his third Cup Series championship, his second consecutive title and another milestone for Hendrick Motorsports. The achievement was historic, even if the moment he officially became champion was considerably quieter than he had expected.