Kyle Larson Bags Joker’s Jackpot in a Chaotic Sprint Car Run

“I wish there was more positive stuff about the sprint cars… that’s some of the purest form of racing.” Kyle Larson has long praised the raw excitement and challenge of dirt racing that keep his driving instinct sharp, even with a full-time NASCAR Cup schedule. And on Thursday, that passion paid off. After two near misses earlier this week, Larson finally broke through with a stunning $100,000 victory in the Joker’s Jackpot at Eldora Speedway.

Known for piloting everything from sprint cars to late models while running full-time in NASCAR, Larson’s big win and his short slump set him as a top contender heading into Saturday’s $200,000 to win Kings Royal.

Kyle Larson gets his breakthrough in sprint cars

It is definitely a monumental week at “The World’s Greatest Dirt Track,” with Eldora Speedway rolling out four straight nights of high-stakes racing, culminating in Thursday’s nationally televised, $100,000-to-win Joker’s Jackpot. Nearly 70 drivers pre-entered, all iron glory and a shot at Saturday’s even bigger payday: the $200,000 Kings Royal. For the first time since June 2020, sprint cars are back live on national television and were streamed on FS1’s two-hour broadcast featuring C-Mains, B-Mains, and the high-pressure 40-lap A-Main.

The format delivered drama for sure. The top 12 from Wednesday’s Double Down Duel$ locked into the A-Mains; positions 13-36 battled into 15-lap B-Mains (top six transferring); and ranks 37-70 slept it out in two 10-lap C-Mains (top four each). Among the 68 entrants were 23 former winners at the Big E, including eight Kings Royal titlists and even a former Eldora million champion. Of course, Kyle Larson is part of this elite group.

Larson had a strong qualifying run, securing the fastest lap in group A time trials at 13.327 seconds and earning a third-place finish in his Double Down Duel$ heat to lock into the show. But Thursday’s A-Mains wasn’t without incident. With 12 laps to go, Kyle Larson tangled with early leader Carson Macedo, who started eighth after qualifying third in Group B, resulting in the car suffering a flat tire and folding. However, the Hendrick Motorsports driver seized control and held on.

The field was stacked with sprint car superstars. Gravel, Macedo, Kofoid, Schatz, Sweet, Schucgart, Abreu, Courtney, and Kasey Kahne, among many others. High Limit sanctioned Wednesday and Thursday, followed by World of Outlaws on Friday and Saturday, bringing fans two national series in fierce competition all week. However, the points awarded on Wednesday and Thursday only show up as credits to keep the focus purely on cash and prestige. The Double Duel$ offered 48 starters and $12,000 to win, while the Joker’s Jackpot paid $100,000 plus $4000 just to start. And the Hendrick Motorsports driver has done it.

Kyle Larson’s track racing stats seem to be impressive this year. Entering 11 high-limit events, with five podium finishes and two wins, including today’s, he has averaged an 8.0 in DFS odds and has been the top favorite across sprint fields this year. However, the No. 5 driver still needs to find his footing in the NASCAR Cup Series after his dramatic slump.

Tyler Courtney brought out the red flag after a heart-wrenching crash

Indianapolis native Tyler Courtney, famously nicknamed Sunshine by his mentor Bryan Clauson, is one of the most volatile and impressive drivers in American dirt racing. He began his career in quarter-midgets and quickly rose through the ranks, earning USAC national sprint car Rookie of the Year in 2013. Courtney went on to win the USAC national sprint car title in 2018 and the USUSA national midget championship in 2019, showcasing his prowess across multiple disciplines.

He then transitioned smoothly into sprint cars, claiming back-to-back All Star Circuit of Champions titles in 2021 and 2022 with Clauson-Marshall Racing. In 2023, he scored a standout World of Outlaws win at Port Royal Speedway, his first in the series in over two years, and added a mark with a $76,000 victory at the Dirt Cup in Washington. With a growing list of major wins and a reputation for both grit and adaptability, Courtney has solidified himself as one of the premier forces and models in dirt racing. However, he didn’t have the most memorable night at the Joker’s Jackpot.

Tyler Courtney was involved in a brutal crash on the opening lap of Thursday’s Joker’s Jackpot after starting 10th. And according to the Kubota High Limit Racing officials, Courtney was still alert and communicating with safety crews following the crash as he was extracted from his No. 7BC sprint car. The officials took to X to post, “Tyler Courtney was extracted and communicating with the officials after the opening lap crash. He will be transported for further evaluation.”

Moreover, fellow drivers Brad Sweet, Brady Bacon, Buddy Kofoid, and Hunter Schuerenberg were also in the pileup, which halted the race under a red flag for nearly 20 minutes before it started. Courtney, currently second in the Kubota High Limit standings with one win this season, is undergoing medical evaluation right now. We hope Tyler has a swift recovery and hope that High Limit Racing keeps delivering safe and thrilling races as always.