Kyle Larson Boasts ‘Lifetime Contract’ With Rick Hendrick After Signing Record Deal Into the Next Decade

Kyle Larson’s commanding performance with Hendrick Motorsports since 2021 has earned him more than just two titles. He is the center of the team’s operations, manages strong finishes in most races, and remains consistent throughout the season. That was enough for Rick Hendrick to extend his contract into the next decade, but Larson doesn’t see it as a mere contract. For him, HMS is his permanent home.

Kyle Larson doesn’t care about the contract

“I don’t need the contract note. I’ll hopefully be there for the rest of my life,” Larson seemed to smirk as he told the media. He has been undeniably strong with the team, winning the Cup championship in his debut year. Now that he has earned a long-term contract, Larson feels that the only thing coming to him is a “lifetime contract.”

“I know what I have at Hendrick Motorsports,” he added. “I know what I have with a great leader with Rick, JB, Cliff, everybody else, the Jeffs, Chad. So, you know, maybe the lifetime contract would be the next one. But I’m not too worried about it.”

Kyle Larson arrived at Hendrick Motorsports with a promising talent that he showcased at Chip Ganassi Racing. But he needed some polishing, which Rick Hendrick managed to give him through Cliff Daniels.

Daniels was teamed up with Larson in the #5 team, and the duo managed to dominate the field. In just his first season with HMS, Larson garnered a whopping 10 race wins, winning the championship in complete dominant fashion. While the following seasons weren’t as dominant, yet Larson remained consistent, and in 2025, he clinched his second title.

“I think I’ve always had that trust in Cliff,” Larson said. “So when we were making big moves like we were last year, say with pit crew or mechanics and stuff, I wasn’t ever that worried,” Larson said of Cliff.

While the duo has certainly impressed the entire field, team owner Rick Hendrick seems to be the most pleased with his decision: “When I think about both of these guys, I think about excellence, and that’s the part that rings true with me,” he said.

If Rick Hendrick is impressed enough with Larson and decides to give him a lifetime contract, it would be similar to a driver who previously drove for the team decades ago. This could also make a bright future for Larson.

Can Kyle Larson’s fortune end up like Jeff Gordon’s?

Beginning his full-time Cup Series run with Hendrick Motorsports in 1993, Jeff Gordon stayed with the team throughout his career until the end of 2016. Winning four Cup titles, he grew closer to Rick Hendrick, and in 2022, he was named the team’s Vice Chairman. He had been involved with the team’s operations for a long time up until that point, and this move was long-planned. This secured a strong position for him post his retirement from full-time racing.

Kyle Larson has a similar career trajectory. While he has not been with the team since the beginning, he does not want to leave the #5 team now. Continuing his journey, as he mentioned, he doesn’t plan to leave the team anytime soon. So could this turn into yet another major opportunity for him?

It is understood that in the coming years, Gordon might become Hendrick’s successor. But will it be Kyle Larson who fills his spot then? This is an interesting possibility, considering how close he is to Rick Hendrick. For now, however, Larson has his racing legacy to focus on.