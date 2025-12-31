Kyle Larson Breaks Down the Moments That Nearly Broke His International Sprint Car Return

Whether on asphalt or dirt, Kyle Larson has proven himself as one of the most dominant drivers in racing. He captured his second NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2025, seemingly out of nowhere, wresting the lead from Denny Hamlin. But Larson did not stop there. He quickly returned to his Sprint Car to compete in High Limit Racing’s International Edition in Perth, Australia.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Back at the Perth Motorplex after winning the event the previous year, Larson entered with confidence. While his first two nights did not produce standout results, he returned to peak form on the third night, delivering a dominant performance to claim a massive winner’s purse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyle Larson looks back at conquering the Perth Motorplex

This was only the second run of HLR’s International Edition in Australia. Although Kyle Larson has proven himself to be a major competitor, he did not have the strongest start to the event. He finished 17th on the first night due to a flat tire, then fifth the following night.

In fact, he started the race on the third night in fourth place. However, he was able to snatch the lead from Buddy Kofoid, who started in pole position, on the 15th lap restart.

“Well, it played out differently than I was expecting,” Larson said. “I was surprised that Buddy, you know, went down to close off the bottom. And it just left me a bunch of clean air and roll, you know, speed and momentum through one and two.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite taking the lead, there were quite a few things Larson had to focus on. He was primarily looking after his tires because of what had happened on the first night.

He also mentioned that the tire wear was massive on the dirt. Moreover, he nearly crashed into Rico Abreu after DNFing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“The rubber kinda latches on a surface like this when it starts to lay rubber that quick,” he added. “So then I was kinda in Rico’s tire tracks, and he blew up I almost hit him. And then yeah, the restarts I thought were gonna go okay for me, but uh, yeah, the rubber in the middle really latched that last time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the end, it was a fantastic night for Larson. This is the most oversized winning purse in Sprint racing at $110,000 (USD). Although the taxes stripped away a huge chunk of the winnings for the Hendrick driver, it was more about showcasing his skills on the track.

ADVERTISEMENT

Larson’s rival team looks forward to stepping into High Limit Racing

The new changes in the Charter Agreement have made teams more financially stable, and many have seen this as an opportunity to step into other motorsports. Such is the case of Spire Motorsports, as they prepare to expand their operations in dirt car racing.

The High Limit Racing Series is their primary target for 2026. Interestingly, Kyle Larson owns the series along with his brother-in-law, Brad Sweet. Even though Spire is technically a rival team for Larson, that rivalry only lasts in the Cup Series. Outside of it, this is a fantastic business opportunity for Larson and a major expansion for Spire.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Going on the road with High Limit is like a dream come true, and to do this with people I have deep respect and appreciation for makes it even better,” Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson said.

The team will field the entry for Giovanni “Gio” Scelzi. Born in 2001, he has been involved in dirt racing from a young age, collecting quite a few accolades.

Dirt racing has always been an attraction for many teams and drivers. It is the same for Kyle Larson, who not only owns the Series but is also a powerful driver who consistently delivers.