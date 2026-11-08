Kyle Larson Claims 2026 NASCAR Championship Title After Toyota’s Shocking Stage 1 Engine Blowup

Kyle Larson officially joined NASCAR’s three-time Cup Series champion club after securing the 2026 title at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Toyota appeared poised to dominate the Homestead finale after sweeping the top three qualifying positions, with Chase Briscoe, Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick leading the way. But the manufacturer’s strong starting position did not guarantee an advantage in the championship battle. A Toyota engine failure brought out a late caution during Stage 1, abruptly changing the complexion of the race. Meanwhile, Kyle Larson was putting together the points finish he needed to secure another Cup Series title.

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Kyle Larson is officially a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, and an unexpected Toyota engine failure helped bring the 2026 title battle to an early conclusion. Chase Briscoe’s No. 19 Toyota went up in smoke on Lap 78 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, triggering a caution that ended Stage 1. Larson finished fourth behind Reddick, Blaney and Bell. He collected seven stage points and mathematically secured his second consecutive championship before the race reached its halfway mark.

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The No. 5 team’s radio communication captured a brief moment of confusion as the championship calculations unfolded. Larson asked crew chief Cliff Daniels, “The 11 is eliminated, right?” Daniels replied, “I don’t have official numbers yet, but I believe so.” He then added, “What we’re hearing is the 11 is eliminated and we need one point.”

In reality, Larson had already accumulated enough points to secure the championship. The exchange offered an interesting glimpse into the team’s calculations, with the title effectively decided before they had the complete picture.

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The result was particularly striking considering how Larson entered the Chase. He went through all 26 regular-season races without a victory and carried a 51-race winless streak into September. Denny Hamlin, meanwhile, had established himself as the regular-season benchmark with four wins and entered the postseason as the top seed. The No. 5 team had shown flashes of speed, but its results rarely reflected that potential.

Everything changed once the points reset. Larson won at Gateway in the second Chase race, then followed it with a fifth-place finish, two runner-up results and another victory. He opened the postseason with a 2.2 average finish through five races, the best start in the format’s history. Through nine events, he had collected 424 points, compared with Hamlin’s 299. Three victories, six top-five finishes and eight top-10 results turned a seventh-seeded contender into the championship favorite.

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However, the run was not without a major setback. Larson’s 34th-place finish at Phoenix, caused by handling problems and a tire failure, reduced his championship advantage from 49 points to just five. It suddenly gave Christopher Bell and Hamlin a realistic opportunity to challenge him.

But Larson responded at Talladega with one of the most important victories of his season. After falling back on the final lap, he found a way through the field to steal the win, earning 71 points and rebuilding his championship cushion. A ninth-place finish at Martinsville then put him in a commanding position heading to Homestead.

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The third championship also places Larson in an exclusive group in NASCAR history. His previous titles came in 2021 and 2025, making him the 11th driver to win at least three Cup Series championships. More importantly, he becomes the first back-to-back champion since Jimmie Johnson completed his extraordinary run of five consecutive titles between 2006 and 2010. At 34, Larson is also the third-youngest driver to reach three championships, behind former Hendrick Motorsports teammates Johnson and Jeff Gordon.

There is another remarkable connection behind all three titles. Larson won each championship with Cliff Daniels serving as his crew chief throughout the journey. Their first title came during a dominant season in which Larson won 10 races. The 2025 championship required a late strategic gamble, as Daniels called for two tires at Phoenix to help Larson jump Hamlin on pit road. This time, the combination delivered through sustained consistency and an exceptional Chase campaign.

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For Hendrick Motorsports, Larson’s latest triumph also extends its record to 16 Cup Series championships. The No. 5 team has now delivered three titles in six seasons together, establishing a remarkably successful partnership.