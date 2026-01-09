Kyle Larson & Co. Set to Honor Late Sprint Car Legend in Two-Day Long Racing Spectacle

When a legend passes, his memory never fades away. Such has been the case for the countless NASCAR drivers, team owners, and other employees who have passed away over the years. Their memories hold strong in the legacy of the sport, and so do those of a particular sprint racing icon. It has been ten years since he left for his heavenly abode. Yet Kyle Larson and Co. are helping keep his achievements fresh and alive.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Kyle Larson prepares tribute for a lost friend

“It’s important to us that Bryan Clauson’s life & legacy is never forgotten. On May 8-9, we’re teaming with @Driven2Save to continue honoring him & promoting organ donation with a two-day High Limit race at BC’s favorite place,@KokomoSpeedway,” High Limit Racing posted on X recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

The expanded two-day Bryan Clauson Hero Classic at Kokomo Speedway on May 8 and 9 will honor the life and legacy of dirt racing legend Bryan Clauson. The HLR event, under co-owners Kyle Larson and Brad Sweet, will not only pay tribute to Clauson’s extraordinary career. He was regarded as a gem in dirt racing history, having amassed more than 100 USAC victories and 10 USAC championships. In 2016, he also won a non-wing sprint car event at Kokomo Speedway — his favorite track.

It will also spotlight the life-saving impact of organ donation. Bryan Clauson passed away in a midget car crash in Kansas, and saved five lives through organ donation soon after. This turned him into a powerful champion for the cause, inspiring nearly 4,000 new organ donor registrations in the month following his passing. So, Indiana Donor Network and Driven2SaveLives will honor organ donor heroes throughout the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

In August of 2016, the same month that Clauson passed, Kyle Larson clinched his first NASCAR Cup Series race win in Michigan. Driving the No. 42 for Chip Ganassi Racing, he edged out Brad Keselowski and Chase Elliott for the victory. But instead of a grand self-centered celebration, Larson chose to dedicate his trophy to his bygone friend.

“It’s hard to believe it’s going to be 10 years since the loss of Bryan,” said Tim Clauson, Bryan’s father. “Getting to remember Bryan and to celebrate, not only his decision to be a donor hero, but also celebrate 10 years of saving lives, through the Driven2SaveLives program, is special. Bryan’s sprint car career started at Kokomo Speedway. And this track became home not only to Bryan but also to our family.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

He added, “We’re looking forward to honoring and celebrating with the racing community. We welcome everyone to Bryan’s ‘place of worship’ for the inaugural Driven2SaveLives Bryan Clauson Hero Classic at Kokomo Speedway.”

Kyle Larson and Co. are gearing up for a weekend of remembrance and nostalgia. Meanwhile, the Cup Series star is also focusing on his team’s upgrade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eager to work and win more

On Thursday, Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairperson Jeff Gordon announced a snazzy partnership. The 15-time Cup Series title-winning team is partnering with Atrium Health. A new 35,000-square-foot facility is set to open on the HMS campus. The new Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center will be located on the team’s campus in Concord.

“The demands of NASCAR are different from any other sport. The schedule is relentless, the margins are extremely tight, and performance is about preparation as much as it is execution,” Jeff Gordon said. “This new facility allows our coaches and staff to work side by side with Atrium Health clinicians, ensuring every aspect of training, recovery, and readiness is aligned. Everything in this space is designed around our athletes and our teammates.”

Kyle Larson reposted Feff Gordon’s announcement, writing, “Canceling my gym membership now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The facility includes a “high-performance gym with the latest training equipment, modern locker rooms, a team operations center for race-day competition operations, a nutrition area, athletic meeting and film rooms, and dedicated spaces for physical therapy, hydrotherapy, and recovery.”

With this fresh and bright start, Kyle Larson’s 2026 season looks good. As he keeps his bygone friend in memory, let’s wait and see how the champion performs.