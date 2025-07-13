Kyle Larson Concedes to SVG’s Insane Road Course Skills, Warns Garage for His Oval Rise

In the intense world of NASCAR, drivers constantly gauge their skills against fierce competition and ever-changing track challenges. At Sonoma Raceway, known for its demanding layout, conversations have shifted toward a newcomer whose performances have sparked widespread attention, the New Zealander whose road course performances have redefined the pecking order in the Cup Series, and its Shane Van Gisbergen. Kyle Larson, a driver celebrated for his adaptability and competitive edge, recently shared candid thoughts about this rising talent.

His reflections revealed not only respect but also a sense of the evolving dynamics within the garage. As teams prepare for upcoming races, the focus is on how this driver’s unique approach might influence the competition on road courses and beyond. This moment marks a subtle shift in NASCAR’s landscape, where experience meets fresh technique, and the established order faces new tests.

Kyle Larson’s 6-word admiration for SVG

Shane van Gisbergen’s recent string of victories has left the NASCAR garage searching for answers. After sweeping both the Xfinity and Cup Series races at the Chicago Street Course and delivering a commanding win at Mexico City, finishing over 16 seconds ahead, SVG has set a new benchmark for road course excellence.

Against this backdrop, when in a recent pre-race conference, Kyle Larson was asked about the technique and racecraft of SVG, who has quickly become a standout performer on road courses. Larson didn’t hold back his 6-word admiration: “He’s so good and it’s rare that you see somebody stand out like that, distance himself from the competition as much as he is. He’s way better than us at the road course stuff, and he’s got his technique.”

He elaborated on the specific skills that set SVG apart, particularly his braking and clutching style, which Larson described as something he couldn’t hope to replicate. “You can’t teach an old dog new tricks, like there’s zero chance I can learn how to do that, and even if I did, there’s zero chance that I can have it be better than what I’m probably doing, you know, left-foot braking. So yeah, he’s just so good.”

While Larson praised SVG’s road course mastery, he also issued a subtle warning to the rest of the NASCAR garage. “He’s still new to the oval stuff, so he’s gonna continue to get better at that, and he could figure out the ovals and be dominant.” This statement underscored the potential for SVG to become a formidable all-around competitor, not just a specialist confined to road courses.

Looking ahead to Sonoma, where SVG was making his Cup Series debut on a road course, Larson tempered expectations but remained realistic about the challenge. “I’d hope that we’re a little closer, but he’s still gonna be the fastest, I think. You look at Xfinity, and he dominated the weekend here last year, and he’s gonna dominate it again today. You’ll be on the pole and all that. So I don’t know why he would be any different in the Cup car.”

Larson’s assessment highlighted SVG’s unique ability to push the limits of his car without crossing them, a skill that has already made him a benchmark on road courses and could soon influence the oval racing scene as well.

The garage responds: SVG’s rise forces a new standard

SVG’s recent performances have sent ripples through the NASCAR garage. After sweeping both the Cup and Xfinity Series races at the Chicago Street Course, his reputation as a road course specialist was cemented. Drivers and teams have taken notice, with many openly acknowledging the need to adapt and learn from SVG’s approach.

Justin Haley, after a recent race, summed up the sentiment, “We started last today, and I felt like we had a good pace. Shane was just better…… Just a world-class racer. He was very calculated, very precise, and very smooth. He wasn’t overdriving it. He was very calculated.” Haley’s remarks echo the broader consensus that SVG’s blend of technical skill and composure under pressure has become a benchmark for others to chase.

Teams are increasingly analyzing SVG’s driving data, seeking insights into his braking points, throttle application, and overall race management. This focus on adaptation signals a broader shift in NASCAR, where drivers and crews are embracing new techniques to stay competitive.

As the season progresses, the question remains: Can SVG translate his road course dominance into consistent success on ovals? His current overall results show promise but also room for growth. The garage watches closely, aware that if he masters the ovals, the competitive landscape could be reshaped.

For Larson and others, SVG’s emergence is both a challenge and an opportunity, a catalyst pushing the entire field to elevate its performance. The evolving story at Sonoma and beyond is one of respect, rivalry, and the relentless pursuit of racing excellence.