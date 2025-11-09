Kyle Larson Confirms He Has No Plans to Leave NASCAR in 4-Words

No driver juggles chaos quite like Kyle Larson. While most racers struggle to balance one series, the two-time NASCAR Cup champion took on two, chasing glory at both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600, all while tearing up dirt tracks across America. For Larson, a busy schedule isn’t a challenge; it’s a lifestyle.

So, it was true when Larson said, “Nobody races as much as me, so I think there’s something to be said to that…” before his double-duty run. Now, as the Hendrick Motorsports ace sealed his second championship, whispers about his NASCAR future grow louder. Will Kyle Larson stay full-time? But Larson isn’t entertaining the noise, and his sights are squarely set on NASCAR.

Kyle Larson is here to stay!

Speaking on the Rubbin is Racing podcast, the 33-year-old dropped the hammer. ” I don’t know where else I would go. Like, I couldn’t go anywhere full-time. So, and I don’t want to. Yeah. I know I like I’ve been I think you know I’ve ran sprint cars and and when I say I was thinking of races outside NASCAR, I was thinking of sprint cars like a sprint car big race that I haven’t won probably national open but um no I mean I’ve dabbled in the Indy 500 and and whatnot, but I have no desire to run full-time in anything other than NASCAR,” he said.

And if there’s any proof that Larson means every word of that, it’s a schedule. Between chasing a Cup championship and managing his High Limit Racing sprint car series, Larson rarely slows down. This year, he’s competed on dirt tracks across the country, from Tulare to Jacksonville, often trading his cup car for a sprint car within days.

Moreover, the HMS driver has said time and again that racing on clay sharpens his reflexes and feeds his aggression. Speaking about the Bristol Motor Speedway, where he executed a masterful tripleheader, he went on to say, “ To me, it’s the closest style to sprint car race… the intensity, the aggression, the fast pace style… I just love that track.”

But the Elk Grove native has made it abundantly clear that he doesn’t look to attend a double duty again. During a post-race media session following his second heartbreaking attempt at the Indy 500 plus Coca-Cola 600 this year, Larson acknowledged the enormity of the undertaking and made it clear that he’s unlikely to try that feat again soon.

“The Double is a tough undertaking. The window of time is just too tight.” While he didn’t completely rule out participating in the Indy 500 in the future, he emphasized that doing so full-time or in combination with a Cup series without full focus simply doesn’t make sense for him right now. And that is what has led Larson to shift his focus entirely onto the Cup scene.

Larson left no room for doubt. He added, “Yeah. Like I honestly, everybody always assumes that I don’t like racing a NASCAR. I wouldn’t be doing this if I didn’t love it. So, um, yeah, I have no plans of stopping full-time NASCAR racing for a long time.”

But, amid all this, the fans are absolutely livid about Larson’s suggestion to the NASCAR calendar. Still, now, as the offseason has set in, the 33-year-old driver seems to have some other plans.

Kyle Larson returns to dirt-track racing in the offseason

Two-time NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Larson isn’t spending much time off the track this offseason. He’ll head to Placerville Speedway next week for the Hangtown 100, starting his year earlier than most. Placerville holds a special place in Larson’s career. He began racing there as a teenager and often returns for the event. In a recent interview with FloRacing, he spoke about his long-standing connection to the track.

Known for maintaining one of the busiest schedules in motorsports, Larson’s calendar typically includes 38 NASCAR Cup Series races, a few additional starts in lower NASCAR divisions, and more than 20 dirt events each year.

Larson said, “It’s really special to me to be part of an event that means so much to me. Placerville Speedway is a place where my family and I grew up going to, not just as fans, but to race. Teaming up with Scott and Kami to continue growing this event is incredibly important to me, and I’m excited to not only help promote, but also to compete.”

The Hangtown 100 will kick off a stretch of nine USAC races on the West Coast over the coming weeks. Drivers such as Ty Gibbs and Corey Day may also make appearances on the dirt during the NASCAR off-season. Gibbs has shown increased interest in dirt racing recently, while Day continues to establish himself as one of the most talented sprint car drivers in the country.

A new generation of drivers is emerging in American motorsports, racers who succeed across multiple disciplines. Manufacturers like Toyota and Chevrolet have taken notice, placing greater emphasis on developing versatile talent capable of adapting to any surface. And while Larson has a full focus on the NASCAR Cup Series, it can be said without a doubt that the Elk Grove native is ready to fire off his jets next week.