Kyle Larson Declares 7-YO Daughter Audrey’s Talent “Better Than Mine” After Red Bluff Triumph

When a legendary talent runs in the family, nothing can stop it from becoming more advanced. Kyle Larson has displayed that trait for about 13 years in NASCAR and in sprint races for around 23 years. His accolades have been plentiful and dazzling, ranging from 3 Chilli Bowl trophies to 2 NASCAR Cup Series championships. However, Larson’s 7-year-old, highly competitive daughter has already outsmarted him in one category of racing.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Kyle Larson beams as a proud father

“Yeah, she’s already done something that I’ve not been able to do, is to win a Beginner Box Stock race at Red Bluff. So, she’s already off to a better start than me. That was really cool. Glad I was able to be there,” Kyle Larson giddily said about his daughter, Audrey, picking up her latest trophy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Audrey Larson picked up her first career Red Bluff Outlaws race victory on Sunday night. She prevailed over rival Keaton Clark by a narrow margin in a fiercely contested battle.

And this is hardly the first time that the little go-getter has proven her mettle. Kyle Larson’s daughter picked up her first career victory earlier this year in September. She won at Millbridge Speedway, the dirt track in Salisbury, North Carolina. It serves as a launchpad for many racing careers and has been the go-to venue for the children of retired and active NASCAR drivers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FloRacing (@floracing) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite her early success, Audrey’s father is taking it easy. Kyle Larson confessed earlier this season that his ambitions do not match those of Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch regarding their children. While Brexton, Kyle Busch’s son, ran over 400 races in 2025, Audrey ran around 30. Her brother, Owen, also ran barely over 50 races. Yet Larson could not help but admire his daughter’s special and energetic drive.

“I would say Owen’s pretty laid back with it, and I think racing is just kind of fun for him and a way to hang with his friends, and get a little competitive. Audrey, I would say, (has) more got the competitive mindset. (She) wants to watch video, run on the simulator, go to the go-kart track and practice, go testing at Millbridge, race as much as she can. I have fun with that because she’s more similar to me in that aspect. But I also want to just keep it fun for them, not burn them out at a young age, which is, I think, easy to do,” Kyle Larson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While his daughter celebrates, the 2025 Cup Series champion is gearing up for his own sprint racing ambitions. And Larson is drawing a line between his NASCAR and sprint car careers.

Larson’s High Limit racing isn’t making NASCAR’s mistakes

The NASCAR playoff model has received scathing criticism over the past few years. From Joey Logano winning the 2024 Cup Series title as the worst average finisher to Kyle Larson edging the highest winner, Denny Hamlin, in 2025, many reasons for discontent have popped up. And Larson agrees with them – to the point of denying the same model in High Limit Racing, a sprint racing series that he owns with his brother.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would hope, and I’m pretty certain, that will never happen in sprint car racing,” Kyle Larson said on the High Limit Room podcast. “Like, even the late model playoff that they have, I think, is better than what we have in NASCAR, but still it’s not like, I don’t know. It’s not fair. Or not the fairest way. To me, it doesn’t even really add that much excitement at all to a dirt season. So, no. No, there will be no playoff or winner-take-all sort of thing.”

Even the Late Model playoffs, the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Chase, were overturned over the weekend. The division went back to a full-season points format after three seasons with an evolving format that proved generally unpopular.

With Audrey Larson rising in the ranks in dirt racing, her father is also planning accordingly. As 2026 looms in sight, let’s wait and see what Kyle Larson has in store.