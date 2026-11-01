Kyle Larson Denied Martinsville Title Clinch as William Byron Finally Shrugs Off Cup Series Curse

Kyle Larson had a golden opportunity to settle the 2026 Cup Series championship before the season finale. After his dramatic Talladega victory opened up a 73-point advantage, the Hendrick Motorsports driver needed 59 points at Martinsville to clinch the title with one race remaining, regardless of how his rivals performed. But the historic short track had other contenders looking to spoil his plans, including a teammate who desperately needed a breakthrough of his own. With the pressure mounting, Martinsville promised a Sunday that could reshape both the championship battle and one driver’s season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We’re always pretty good here, so it’s just, man, it’s been a freaking long road this year. This team’s worked really hard, and I just appreciate them. You know, we’ve had our struggles, but man, today feels damn good,” William Byron said in a post-race interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

William Byron finally had a reason to celebrate after a difficult 2026 campaign. The Hendrick Motorsports driver delivered a commanding performance in Sunday’s Xfinity 500, leading 362 of 500 laps and holding off teammate Chase Elliott to take his first victory of the season.

It was a much-needed breakthrough for the No. 24 team, which had endured a frustrating run without a win. Byron’s celebration also came at the expense of another Hendrick driver, as Kyle Larson’s championship plans took an unexpected hit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starting eighth, Byron worked his way toward the front and quickly established himself as one of the strongest cars in the field. He took control during the opening stage and passed Ryan Preece with six laps remaining to secure the Stage 1 victory.

His performance was particularly impressive given the different pit strategies playing out around him. While Denny Hamlin and Larson stayed out on older tires, Byron’s fresh set helped him charge through the field and take the lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

The No. 24 Chevrolet showed no signs of slowing down in Stage 2. Byron continued to control the race and completed a sweep of the first two stages, collecting maximum stage points through the opening 260 laps.

He then carried that speed into the final segment, where Elliott emerged as his closest challenger. However, the No. 9 driver could not bring the gap below half a second in the closing laps. Byron maintained control and crossed the finish line for his fourth career Martinsville victory, his 17th Cup Series win overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

The result ended a 35-race winless drought and prevented Byron from going through an entire 2026 season without a victory. It was a particularly frustrating stretch for a driver who had established himself as a regular contender in recent years. His second-place finish at Talladega the previous week had offered a glimpse of what the No. 24 team could achieve, but Martinsville finally turned that speed into a win.

Larson, meanwhile, endured a much more complicated afternoon. Starting third, the No. 5 Chevrolet struggled to maintain track position as the race progressed. His decision to stay out during the opening-stage pit cycle proved costly. As cars on fresher tires moved forward, Larson dropped through the running order and eventually found himself a lap down.

ADVERTISEMENT

Byron even lapped his Hendrick teammate before the Stage 1 break, leaving Larson without any stage points. He eventually recovered enough to finish ninth, but the damage to his championship cushion had already been done.

Larson now heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway with a 67-point advantage over Christopher Bell and a 70-point lead over Denny Hamlin. Both drivers remain mathematically eligible, meaning the championship will be decided in the season finale on November 8. Byron’s dominant afternoon did not just end his personal winless run. It also ensured Larson would have to wait another week to celebrate his third Cup Series championship.