Kyle Larson Details Split-Second “Desperate” Call That Shaped His Championship Run

Kyle Larson has had a busy week. After the jaw-dropping end to the 2025 NASCAR season last weekend, the newly crowned Cup Series champion took trips to various parts of the country and undertook an eclectic media tour. He appeared in shows ranging from FOX Happy Hour Podcast with Kevin Harvick to the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. However, one topic remained common across all his appearances: how did he get it done?

Denny Hamlin dominated the Phoenix race, leading 208 of 312 laps. With four laps to go, he was in the lead, comfortably distancing himself from the pack by 1.5 seconds. However, a sensational turn of events brought Kyle Larson to the forefront; however, the champion claims the strategy was thought out.

Kyle Larson foresaw a good call

On lap 279 of the Phoenix championship race, JJ Yeley’s crash brought out a caution. Chase Briscoe and Kyle Larson took two tires for the restart, but the latter had no clue about this strategy. He told SiriusXM NASCAR: “That first two-tire stop, which I think is more important than even the stop we had there at the end. So, I didn’t have two tires on my mind at all. And I could tell that it was the last kind of second decision because usually when I come, when I hit pit road, they’re like, All right, we’re doing four tires, we’re doing two tires, whatever.”

Earlier in the race, around lap 212, Kyle Larson and Chase Briscoe faced tire failures. And Larson had to take a wave-around soon after, when Carson Hocevar pounded the wall with a tire issue. Although the same issue did not spring up again, Larson was still anxious during the lap 279 restart. He continued, “I was like just turning into my stall, and I think they said, ‘Your right side is leaving on the jack.’ And I was like, Oh gosh, this is a desperate call, and I don’t think it’s going to work. But you know, here we go.”

However, when the last caution of the day came out on lap 309, Kyle Larson was more confident. Contrary to Denny Hamlin’s four-tire pit call, he continued with his two-tire strategy – and won the Cup Series title. “Then yeah, it worked out so well that when the caution came out for the next one,” he said. “It was really a no-brainer to do two tires again. I had come on the radio…just to get an idea, but also to lend a direction to where I wanted to go. I think they could tell I wanted to go two tires, and yeah, we were on the same page. I was excited.”

Although Kyle Larson was confident about his outcome at the last restart, his team owner was not. After all, having watched Denny Hamlin pick up 6 race trophies and deliver a dominant performance offered doubts to Rick Hendrick. So when Larson came out as the champion, Hendrick could not help but feel surprised. “Well, most of the time, I have a little bit of a warning that it’s going to happen. This time I had no warning, and I almost went to my knees.”

While Kyle Larson made his children happy, his fans will make Larson happy for a change.

A special tribute for the champion

After the Phoenix race, Kyle Larson’s children exhibited unique reactions. Owen Larson, his eldest, is just 10 years old. Audrey, the second child, is seven. And the youngest, Cooper, is just two. Larson said, “I don’t think I’ll ever forget Audrey. I could tell that Owen was shocked. He got it. He understood how shocking a win that was. I could see it in his face. And then Audrey, you know, she ran down to me. She’s like, ‘Dad, finally you won again.’ And I was like, ‘Well, kind of. Not really. I still didn’t win, but yeah.’ Cooper wasn’t even born yet the last time we won the championship.”

Now, Kyle Larson will reminisce about his own childhood. On November 14th, Sonoma Raceway and the city of Elk Grove will host a Championship Parade celebrating Larson. Growing up in Elk Grove, Larson grew up attending races at Sonoma Raceway (then called Sears Point International Raceway), dreaming of one day racing himself. Being free and open to the public, the parade will begin at noon at Boulevard Bistro, 8941 Elk Grove Blvd., and travel east along Elk Grove Boulevard before making a slight right onto Railroad Street, concluding at Old Town Plaza, 9615 Railroad St.

What little Kyle Larson dreamed of achieving, adult Kyle Larson has reached it. As the 2026 Cup Series season rolls into view, let’s wait and watch what the two-time champion has in store.