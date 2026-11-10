Kyle Larson Drops Blunt 7-Word Claim on Cliff Daniels’ Championship Importance

A fast car can win a race but keeping a team competitive when speed disappears is a different test. Kyle Larson has experienced both at Hendrick Motorsports: dominant afternoons, long winless stretches, and Sundays when months of work seemed close to unraveling. Through those swings, one voice has remained on the radio, turning pace into a plan and a difficult afternoon into something worth salvaging.

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Their partnership has produced three Cup titles, each earned differently. The latest followed a winless regular season and a Chase that demanded speed, recovery from a disastrous result, and careful points management. On the Door Bumper Clear podcast, Larson offered an assessment of the person who has guided the No. 5 team through every title run.

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“I truly, truly believe that you could give me the same race cars I’ve had every year that I’ve had at Hendrick Motorsports, but without Cliff I would not have a single championship,” Larson said on the Door Bumper Clear podcast. “Just in how he keeps people motivated, keeps people going on the right path, and trusting the process, having focus and discipline. These are all key things that he preaches. He’s so good, and I recognize that and am blessed to have him, and I hope I can have him until the day that I’m done.”

Daniels has been Larson’s crew chief since he joined Hendrick in 2021. They have won three championships and 29 races together, but the numbers only tell part of the story. Daniels has done more than find speed or make winning pit calls. He has built a group that stays composed when results turn against it and is ready when opportunity returns.

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Their first season together was extraordinary. Larson won 10 races in 2021, led 2,581 laps, and capped the year with the championship at Phoenix. In 2022, he added three wins, 13 top-five finishes, and 19 top-10s but finished seventh in the standings. Larson later said Daniels had been overly intense that season, prompting the crew chief to evolve his leadership.

The 2025 championship showed how much could hinge on one call. Denny Hamlin had controlled the Phoenix finale, while Larson had not led a lap. A late caution forced Daniels to choose between four tires and lost track position or two tires and a shot at staying near the front. He chose two. Larson restarted in contention, finished third, and secured the title as Hamlin’s afternoon unraveled. The No. 5 did not have the fastest car; it had read the moment better.

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The 2026 campaign required a longer view. Larson went through all 26 regular-season races without a victory and entered the Chase as the seventh seed, 55 points behind Hamlin. The No. 5 had speed, but poor finishes did not reflect it, dropping Larson to 10th in the standings during the summer.

Larson later identified Darlington as a turning point in his confidence, believing the team had executed well enough to contend for a win. Gateway delivered the breakthrough, ending a 51-race winless streak. Daniels cited incremental gains on flat tracks, while Larson’s restarts helped turn the improved package into a victory.

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Kansas showed the team’s ceiling. Larson swept both stages, led 235 of 267 laps, and scored the maximum 76 points. The No. 5 converted speed into stage points, control of the race, and the biggest possible return in the standings.

Las Vegas tested their ability to recover. A lengthy pit stop put Larson a lap down, but the team worked back into contention for second. Phoenix brought the opposite result. Handling problems and a right-front tire failure left Larson 34th, cutting his championship lead to five points. Daniels tried major setup changes during an extended stop, but there was no quick fix. The team had to absorb the loss and reset.

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Talladega became the response. Larson collected 16 stage points, survived the late-race pack, and charged through the field in the closing stretch to win. The victory opened a 73-point advantage with two races remaining. At Martinsville, he finished ninth, protecting the lead while bringing home a solid points day.

At Homestead, Larson needed nine points to clinch. He earned seven in the opening stage with a fourth-place finish, and Chase Briscoe’s engine failure brought out the caution that helped settle the championship math. Larson was crowned before the final stage. Pit-road contact later damaged the nose, but he continued and finished 12th.

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The titles underline three strengths: dominance in 2021, strategy in 2025, and resilience in 2026. Daniels did not make every problem disappear, and not every call worked. His value was keeping the team ready to respond. Larson’s claim is blunt, but the record is substantial: the No. 5 has repeatedly been ready when a title was there to be won.