Kyle Larson Drops 5-Word Verdict on Sprint Car’s Prime Time Debut With NASCAR’s $23 Billion Partner

The media footprint is growing not only in NASCAR but also outside. The stock car racing series entered a new era in 2025 with Amazon Prime’s debut. Prime Video delivered jaw-dropping services to the sport’s fans. In doing so, NASCAR fans took a step away from their usual practice of cable TV options on FOX Sports 1, NASCAR’s $23 billion partner. However, sprint car racing is taking a step into the latter, and that step itself is big enough for Kyle Larson.

As the co-owner of Kubota High Limit Racing, Kyle Larson keeps brainstorming ways to grow his sport. From increasing the purse money for short track racers to roping in multiple channels, Larson has tapped many resources for growth. The latest achievement got him particularly excited.

A silver screen milestone for Kyle Larson

Well, the 2021 Cup Series champion is usually preoccupied with his NASCAR duties. But when the 32-time Cup race winner finishes dominating on Sundays, Kyle Larson puts on his dirt racer’s helmet for the weekdays. He charges into these races with the same passion as he did for the monumental week at ‘The World’s Greatest Dirt Track.’

Across four nights of action-packed sprint car racing, Larson left a mark on Thursday’s $100,000-to-win Joker’s Jackpot. The preceding Double Down Duel$, a pair of $12,000 features on Wednesday, helped set the field for Thursday’s event. From a strong qualifying run to surviving a flat tire, Larson soared to victory, and it fell into place with another milestone.

Kubota High Limit Racing’s Joker’s Jackpot at “The Big E” aired live on FS1. The two-hour broadcast window introduced dirt racing to its widest audience in history. The dazzling moment fell in place with Kyle Larson‘s win, and the HMS star could not help but feel ecstatic. He said, “I think it’s awesome, I’m not sure if I’ve ever raced on national TV live or in the sprint car. I think it’s a big night for the sport and all of sprint car racing and all of their track racing. So yeah, I hope we can put on a good show. I know there are probably a lot of maybe first-time watchers tonight,” Kyle Larson added his 5-word verdict, “important night for the sport.” He continued, “And hopefully, we can just, as a group, do a good job.”

And the event was indeed a success for Kyle Larson, as the champion driver picked up the $100,000 for his first sprint car win at Eldora since winning the Kings Royal in 2021. Larson took the lead on Lap 20 and fought hard against Rico Abreu before pulling away to victory on the final few laps. It gave fans on FS1 a glimpse of just how versatile the NASCAR driver is and how entertaining sprint car races can be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FloRacing (@floracing)

Indeed, the nationally broadcast event drew a lot of enthusiasm from not just Kyle Larson but other icons of dirt racing as well. Levi Jones, Eldora Speedway General Manager, was thrilled about this momentous occasion. “Eldora Speedway is thrilled to bring the heart-pounding excitement of High Limit Racing sprint cars to a broader audience. The national coverage not only elevates the visibility of the sport but also places viewers front and center for the adrenaline-fueled action and unforgettable moments that define sprint car racing.”

Kyle Larson powered through the magnificent event at the most opportune time of the sport’s growth. But while elevating his respect in the dirt racing community, his NASCAR community is concerned.

Thorns in the path of success?

In 2024, Kyle Larson became only the fifth racer in history to attempt ‘The Double’. With inclement weather and logistical problems coming in his way, he swore to make a second attempt in 2025. This season, however, a bevy of other problems came tumbling down his path. Larson crashed out of both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600, with technical issues popping up at every corner. The bitter disappointment left Larson a little demotivated, and the impact of that was visible. Following Charlotte, Larson has netted only one top-five finish in Michigan. Besides, he incurred two DNFs at Mexico City and Sonoma.

These unfortunate results sparked worry in Dale Earnhardt Jr. The NASCAR icon did not beat around the bush about what he thinks is the problem with Kyle Larson’s troubles. Dale Jr. thinks it is Larson’s extra-curricular pursuits: “I think that he probably wouldn’t admit this, and he’d probably say I’m wrong. But I think that he went and tried to run Indy, and he said, ‘I got no interest in chasing ‘The Double’ again.’” Dale Jr. continued, “I feel like he might think that all the s— that it requires to do all that sort of has taken his focus away from his Sunday s—, and he’s like, ‘You know what, it’s not worth it.’ Well, it feels like to me that it sort of derailed their momentum, and it derailed it at a time where the schedule is challenging.”

Nevertheless, Kyle Larson’s dirt racing pursuits yielded milestones. The HMS driver can look forward to fulfilling Cup Series races with the new win under his belt as the field heads to a favorite track of his, Dover International Speedway.