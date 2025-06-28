Kyle Larson Drops Hammer on Fading NASCAR Coca-Cola 600-Indy 500 Double Hopes

For decades, “The Double” has been one of motorsports’ ultimate tests of grit and endurance. It’s where a driver attempts to race both the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. Many NASCAR legends have tried, only to perish. But that hasn’t stopped drivers, over the ages, from chasing the glory, the headlines, and the history books.

In recent years, Kyle Larson became the latest star to chase this daunting doubleheader, bringing fresh hope and plenty of headlines to the tradition. But as the logistical hurdles and unpredictable weather have shown, even the best-laid plans can unravel in dramatic fashion. Now, after two consecutive years of heartbreak and hard lessons, Larson is ready to offer his own candid verdict on whether the double is worth another shot.

“It’s just too tight,” Kyle Larson makes his Double Duty future clear

After two consecutive years of chasing motorsport’s most demanding feat, Kyle Larson has delivered a blunt assessment of attempting “The Double.” “I get asked about it all the time, so no. I mean, it’s just like it’s just logistically too tough,” Larson said, referencing the immense challenges he’s faced in both attempts.

Larson’s double-duty efforts have been plagued by logistical delays and race-day chaos. In 2024, a rain delay at Indianapolis pushed the Indy 500 start back by four hours, forcing Larson to miss the start of the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte. He finished 18th at Indy after a pit road speeding penalty. But Kyle Larson never got to drive in the NASCAR race, as it was called off for weather before he could get in the car. A disappointing day for Larson!

Then, again this year, Kyle Larson set out the complete the incomplete task. But Larson’s journey was derailed by crashes in both events. He crashed out on lap 92 at Indy (ultimately scored 24th after post-race inspection). Then, he was later collected in a multi-car accident at Charlotte after leading early laps. “It didn’t go well the last two years, and crashing aside, you, this year, like we weren’t gonna be able to get it both in. So it’s yeah, it’s just too tight,” he admitted.

Still, Larson hasn’t ruled out a return to Indy. “Hopefully, someday I can run that (Indy 500) again,” he said, reflecting on unfinished business at the Brickyard. Well, the Double Duty is tough! Only a handful of drivers have attempted the Double. John Andretti was the first in 1994. Kyle Larson, Robby Gordon, Kurt Busch, and Tony Stewart are among the select few who have even dared attempt it.

And even among them, Tony Stewart remains the only driver to complete all 1,100 miles in a single day. He accomplished the feat in 2001, when he was placed sixth at Indianapolis and third at Charlotte. For now, Larson’s honest verdict, “it’s just too tight,” shows just how rare and grueling this motorsport milestone remains for Larson and others.

While that’s that, the 32-year-old also shared his honest take on a different initiative.

Kyle Larson praises NASCAR’s Driver Ambassador Program

Kyle Larson is all in on NASCAR’s Driver Ambassador Program (DAP). The DAP is a new initiative launched in 2025 that rewards drivers for actively promoting the sport through media appearances, fan engagement, and public outreach. Points are further multiplied for top stars and past champions, making it a true competition among NASCAR’s biggest names.

Larson, who finished second in the first term of the program behind Joey Logano, has embraced the challenge. “I think we math-ed it out where I did like 220 hours of stuff,” Larson said. “I bet last year to this point, (we did) 50 hours. It’s good to be compensated for it, and also you feel like we are actually doing something good for the sport.” Larson’s commitment was especially visible during his high-profile run at the Indianapolis 500, where he used the spotlight to talk about NASCAR and its future.

He believes the program is already making a difference. “You look at all of us, and we’re out and about way more than we ever have been. Maybe short-term, you don’t notice it a whole lot making an impact, but hopefully long-term we’ll see a big impact from it.” The top ten in the first segment included Logano, Larson, Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, and Daniel Suarez, with another $1 million prize on the line for the next term.

Funded by NASCAR’s new media rights deal, the Driver Ambassador Program is changing the way drivers interact with fans and the broader sports community. And Larson? Well, he is one of its most enthusiastic supporters.